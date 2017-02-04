|
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2631
|
When do we get hit with this?
I just ask because it seems like no news source which hosts league tables don't seem to have factored it in. Sky SportsBBCSporting LifeRugby League.com
Has this been forgotten about? Has some sort of deal been done? Or can none of these media outlets be bothered to set up their tables to include the deduction?
|
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:18 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25988
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:24 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9060
Location: Bradbados
|
Strange, it's not that difficult to change a spreadsheet and neither is the situation that uncommon.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:11 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 30, 2006 4:44 pm
Posts: 2095
Location: Standing on a moor breathing fresh air
|
Bulliac wrote:
Strange, it's not that difficult to change a spreadsheet and neither is the situation that uncommon.
It must be because some of the sites' tables upto last year, still had the bonus point column.
|
Hope without planning is about as futile as waiting for a harvest without planting
-------------------------------------
THE FIRST THING TO MAKE A DREAM COME TRUE,IS TO WAKE UP
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:01 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9591
Location: Here
|
Last edited by debaser
on Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:02 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9591
Location: Here
|
Don't worry, they won't forget.
We will get to have a little star by our name too.
*Bradford Bulls
*deducted 12 points because another company who have nothing to do with this one at all, no connection, not a thing, went into administration. We have to blame someone so we are blaming the fans and loyal players of this one.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:44 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2796
|
debaser wrote:
Don't worry, they won't forget.
We will get to have a little star by our name too.
*Bradford Bulls
*deducted 12 points because another company who have nothing to do with this one at all, no connection, not a thing, went into administration. We have to blame someone so we are blaming the fans and loyal players of this one.
Exactly this
It's like buying a second hand car and the previous owner had 9 penalty points on their licence and they carry over into your licence when you become the new owner. Disgrace
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 12:06 am
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3653Location:
Hornsea
|
roger daly wrote:
Exactly this
It's like buying a second hand car and the previous owner had 9 penalty points on their licence and they carry over into your licence when you become the new owner. Disgrace
However, if you buy a second hand car in good faith and it turns out to be stolen you lose it. AS stated on a different thread the 12 point deduction was announced becasue we had such a strong squad at the time it was announced. It did not take into account that we were subsequently liquidated and then lost our whole squad, coaching staff and backroom staff. So if we put both analogies together we not only got the 9 points that the previous owner had incurred but we have also had to give him the car back again.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:01 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9060
Location: Bradbados
|
Mmm, seems almost fair when you put it like that.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:23 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 229
Location: Depends whose asking
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
However, if you buy a second hand car in good faith and it turns out to be stolen you lose it. AS stated on a different thread the 12 point deduction was announced becasue we had such a strong squad at the time it was announced. It did not take into account that we were subsequently liquidated and then lost our whole squad, coaching staff and backroom staff. So if we put both analogies together we not only got the 9 points that the previous owner had incurred but we have also had to give him the car back again.
You forgot to include the fact that we only got this special treatment because we are their "favourites".
What I want to know is - what would have ben the penalty if we had not been their favourites?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, bullocks, Bullseye, Dannyboywt, debaser, djhudds, exiledbull, HamsterChops, HiramC, le penguin, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, rambull1967, riccado, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz and 316 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|