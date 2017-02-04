roger daly wrote: Exactly this



It's like buying a second hand car and the previous owner had 9 penalty points on their licence and they carry over into your licence when you become the new owner. Disgrace

However, if you buy a second hand car in good faith and it turns out to be stolen you lose it. AS stated on a different thread the 12 point deduction was announced becasue we had such a strong squad at the time it was announced. It did not take into account that we were subsequently liquidated and then lost our whole squad, coaching staff and backroom staff. So if we put both analogies together we not only got the 9 points that the previous owner had incurred but we have also had to give him the car back again.