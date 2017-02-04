WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The 12 point Deduction

The 12 point Deduction

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:15 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2631
When do we get hit with this?

I just ask because it seems like no news source which hosts league tables don't seem to have factored it in.

Sky Sports
BBC
Sporting Life
Rugby League.com

Has this been forgotten about? Has some sort of deal been done? Or can none of these media outlets be bothered to set up their tables to include the deduction? :D
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:18 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25988
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The latter.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:24 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9059
Location: Bradbados
Strange, it's not that difficult to change a spreadsheet and neither is the situation that uncommon.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:11 pm
Cassandra User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 30, 2006 4:44 pm
Posts: 2095
Location: Standing on a moor breathing fresh air
Bulliac wrote:
Strange, it's not that difficult to change a spreadsheet and neither is the situation that uncommon.





It must be because some of the sites' tables upto last year, still had the bonus point column.
Hope without planning is about as futile as waiting for a harvest without planting
-------------------------------------
THE FIRST THING TO MAKE A DREAM COME TRUE,IS TO WAKE UP

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:01 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9591
Location: Here
Double post.
Last edited by debaser on Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:02 pm, edited 1 time in total.
(and I feel fine)

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:02 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9591
Location: Here
Don't worry, they won't forget.
We will get to have a little star by our name too.

*Bradford Bulls

*deducted 12 points because another company who have nothing to do with this one at all, no connection, not a thing, went into administration. We have to blame someone so we are blaming the fans and loyal players of this one.
(and I feel fine)

Re: The 12 point Deduction

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:44 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2796
debaser wrote:
Don't worry, they won't forget.
We will get to have a little star by our name too.

*Bradford Bulls

*deducted 12 points because another company who have nothing to do with this one at all, no connection, not a thing, went into administration. We have to blame someone so we are blaming the fans and loyal players of this one.




Exactly this

It's like buying a second hand car and the previous owner had 9 penalty points on their licence and they carry over into your licence when you become the new owner. Disgrace

