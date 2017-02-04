When do we get hit with this?
I just ask because it seems like no news source which hosts league tables don't seem to have factored it in.
Sky Sports
BBC
Sporting Life
Rugby League.com
Has this been forgotten about? Has some sort of deal been done? Or can none of these media outlets be bothered to set up their tables to include the deduction?
