Jean - your finger appears to be relatively close to the pulse on all things RL in France, including Toulouse. Realistically, what should their aims for next season be?
I visited Toulouse in March yet unfortunately they were playing Fev at Fev the weekend I was there. I would quite like to visit a few of their games next season.
I think that the club must find a talented utility who can cover the halves when Jonathan Ford or Stanislas Robin are injured, and maybe even cover full back. But finding talent as mere cover is not easy when you are playing at Championship level.
The club might also profit from one more quality forward of near NRL standard, to accompany new signing Samuel Rapira.
If they can do both things then I think that they are assured of a Middle 8s position in 2018, and thus a chance of promotion to Super League. But I have no illusions that promotion to Super League will be easy, because of the intense competition that will come from Toronto, and London, and the current Super League team that will be demoted on September 30.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:29 am
I think that the club must find a talented utility who can cover the halves when Jonathan Ford or Stanislas Robin are injured, and maybe even cover full back. But finding talent as mere cover is not easy when you are playing at Championship level.
The club might also profit from one more quality forward of near NRL standard, to accompany new signing Samuel Rapira.
If they can do both things then I think that they are assured of a Middle 8s position in 2018, and thus a chance of promotion to Super League. But I have no illusions that promotion to Super League will be easy, because of the intense competition that will come from Toronto, and London, and the current Super League team that will be demoted on September 30.
Rumour is that Stan Robin is going back to the Catalans.
Rumour is that Stan Robin is going back to the Catalans.
That would make sense given the impending loss of Richard Myler to Leeds, and possible loss of Luke Walsh to Salford.
All the more reason for Toulouse to be looking in Australia. Joshua McCrone was no great buy by Toronto, but he should do OK in the Championship. Toulouse needs someone at least of McCrone's quality, plus a utility cover, assuming Stanislas Robin's departure.
Levy is 19 years old and has less than 10 senior appearances, not sure what you're expecting from him.
I read somewhere else that he was 23 .. :3. Well at 19 he looks very decent at Championship level so I take it back!!
Rumour is that Stan Robin is going back to the Catalans.
He's staying at T.O Sanj
So does today's result mean that Toulouse has won the Championship Shield?
So does today's result mean that Toulouse has won the Championship Shield?
Nuh, they play the winner of tomorrows game Batley/Sheffield
Nuh, they play the winner of tomorrows game Batley/Sheffield
Ah right! Wasn't sure if it was the final or not haha!
He's staying at T.O Sanj
That's good news Phil.
Young Jouffret looks pretty good at the moment, he was MOM today. Will he stay with TO if the Cats go down ?
