TheNo36 wrote: Jean - your finger appears to be relatively close to the pulse on all things RL in France, including Toulouse. Realistically, what should their aims for next season be?



I visited Toulouse in March yet unfortunately they were playing Fev at Fev the weekend I was there. I would quite like to visit a few of their games next season.

I think that the club must find a talented utility who can cover the halves when Jonathan Ford or Stanislas Robin are injured, and maybe even cover full back. But finding talent as mere cover is not easy when you are playing at Championship level.The club might also profit from one more quality forward of near NRL standard, to accompany new signing Samuel Rapira.If they can do both things then I think that they are assured of a Middle 8s position in 2018, and thus a chance of promotion to Super League. But I have no illusions that promotion to Super League will be easy, because of the intense competition that will come from Toronto, and London, and the current Super League team that will be demoted on September 30.