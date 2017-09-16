|
Joined: Thu Jun 30, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 1803
HXSparky wrote:
"Obviously"? The historic record will show that Halifax RLFC were higher placed in the 2017 competition than Toulouse Olympique. Fax beat Toulouse in France towards the end of the regular season, and the rest is, as they say, history.
2018 will be (imo) an even better Championship season. Without any substantial financial backing, Fax will be up against it, albeit with a few more pennies in the bank for a middle 8's campaign, but I still hope to be fighting for a top 4 place (along with Toulouse).
What he is saying, in his own provocative trolling fashion, is that Halifax (unless they find some serious money from somewhere) are never going to get promoted and probably don't want to get promoted. Which is fine in itself, but their place in the middle 8's is ultimately just an exercise in making up the numbers. At full strength I'd fancy Toulouse's chances against the worst SL teams (including Catalans) but the fans acknowledge the lack of squad depth was a big mistake and a very costly one.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:50 am
Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5389
Location: Limoges,France
It was indeed a cracking game and it was annoying to see Maurel doing well yet again at fullback. Houles refused to play him at fb when Ford and Robin were out, which cost them a top four place of course. Maurel would have done the job and Kheirallah could have slotted in at no.7 with Marion at no.6. Wasted opportunity which I hope the TO coach is now acknowledging though I doubt he'll admit to..
Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:40 am
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4506
Location: Carcassonne, France
Terrific Toulouse had a narrow 38-34 win over swindling Swinton Lions on Saturday.
Toulouse was without regular full back Mark Kheirallah, and regular half back Stanislas Robin, as well as centre Gavin Marguerite and others.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:45 am
Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5389
Location: Limoges,France
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Terrific Toulouse had a narrow 38-34 win over swindling Swinton Lions on Saturday.
Toulouse was without regular full back Mark Kheirallah, and regular half back Stanislas Robin, as well as centre Gavin Marguerite and others.
Houles rested Kheirallah, Canet, Andrew Bentley, Marguerite, Marion whilst Robin has an injury.
Young Jouffret played at no.7 and had his best game to date. Kriouache and Bouzinac alternated at hooker and Puech started at prop alongside Boyer. Maurel did well at FB and looked solid kicking too. Perez looks a good player. Two or three players being looked at for next season. Still not convinced Nzoungou is up to the job. Ford got his yellow card on 57 and didn't come back by which time the defence was a shambles allowing Swinton back into the game.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:57 am
Joined: Tue Aug 21, 2007 9:54 am
Posts: 234
Jean - your finger appears to be relatively close to the pulse on all things RL in France, including Toulouse. Realistically, what should their aims for next season be?
I visited Toulouse in March yet unfortunately they were playing Fev at Fev the weekend I was there. I would quite like to visit a few of their games next season.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:01 pm
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 652
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Terrific Toulouse had a narrow 38-34 win over swindling Swinton Lions on Saturday.
Toulouse was without regular full back Mark Kheirallah, and regular half back Stanislas Robin, as well as centre Gavin Marguerite and others.
In what way we're Swinton swindling
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:23 pm
Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17079
Location: South Wales
sanjunien wrote:
Still not convinced Nzoungou is up to the job.
Nzoungou likely to be at Salford next year
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:36 pm
Joined: Thu Jun 07, 2007 4:11 pm
Posts: 663
headhunter wrote:
Nzoungou likely to be at Salford next year
Done deal from what I've heard
Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:27 pm
Joined: Thu Jun 30, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 1803
he's not really standing out in the Championship at this point, so I'll assume he will be sent out on loan. raw potential definitely there, but yet to be realised
Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:10 pm
Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17079
Location: South Wales
JonB95 wrote:
he's not really standing out in the Championship at this point, so I'll assume he will be sent out on loan. raw potential definitely there, but yet to be realised
Levy is 19 years old.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
