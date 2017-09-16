WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:07 am
HXSparky wrote:
"Obviously"? The historic record will show that Halifax RLFC were higher placed in the 2017 competition than Toulouse Olympique. Fax beat Toulouse in France towards the end of the regular season, and the rest is, as they say, history.

2018 will be (imo) an even better Championship season. Without any substantial financial backing, Fax will be up against it, albeit with a few more pennies in the bank for a middle 8's campaign, but I still hope to be fighting for a top 4 place (along with Toulouse).


What he is saying, in his own provocative trolling fashion, is that Halifax (unless they find some serious money from somewhere) are never going to get promoted and probably don't want to get promoted. Which is fine in itself, but their place in the middle 8's is ultimately just an exercise in making up the numbers. At full strength I'd fancy Toulouse's chances against the worst SL teams (including Catalans) but the fans acknowledge the lack of squad depth was a big mistake and a very costly one.
