JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse have just recorded a massive 56-14 win over Batley Bulldogs. Toulouse scored ten tries to three, with half back Stanislas Robin scoring three of the Toulouse tries.
Toulouse are well on the way to winning the Championship Shield, and obviously would have been a more competitive member of the Middle 8s than "Opeluss Ullyfux."
"Obviously"? The historic record will show that Halifax RLFC were higher placed in the 2017 competition than Toulouse Olympique. Fax beat Toulouse in France towards the end of the regular season, and the rest is, as they say, history.
2018 will be (imo) an even better Championship season. Without any substantial financial backing, Fax will be up against it, albeit with a few more pennies in the bank for a middle 8's campaign, but I still hope to be fighting for a top 4 place (along with Toulouse).
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:00 pm
Jean I think that's a little harsh. Fax are a PT team under considerable financial constraint who have performed brilliantly all season and continued that level of performance into the 8's. Rather than lambasting other clubs, maybe you should be looking a little more inwardly at the under performance of a full time team who fell away so dramatically towards the end of the season when the pressure was on.
They've done nothing yet to suggests they will challenge and overtake the team coming down, London, Toronto, Fax and Fev.
Wire Quin at work
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:14 pm
Exiled down south wrote:
Jean I think that's a little harsh. Fax are a PT team under considerable financial constraint who have performed brilliantly all season and continued that level of performance into the 8's. Rather than lambasting other clubs, maybe you should be looking a little more inwardly at the under performance of a full time team who fell away so dramatically towards the end of the season when the pressure was on.
They've done nothing yet to suggests they will challenge and overtake the team coming down, London, Toronto, Fax and Fev.
Toulouse have bought Samuel Rapira to bolster the pack. If they can find a utility who could provide cover in the halves, then they will be smoking hot in 2018.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:24 pm
One or maybe 2 players isn't going to do it in isolation. I suspect they need a cultural shift as well. Maybe its a French thing!
Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:46 am
Exiled down south wrote:
One or maybe 2 players isn't going to do it in isolation. I suspect they need a cultural shift as well. Maybe its a French thing!
No. Toulouse were riding high until they were hit by injuries, especially to halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislas Robin. If they find a good utility who can play half back, five eighth, full back and hooker (i.e. anywhere in the spine), given the confirmed acquisition of Samuel Rapira in the forwards Toulouse should be stronger in 2018 -- probably the only team capable of competing with Toronto.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:45 pm
Exiled down south wrote:
One or maybe 2 players isn't going to do it in isolation. I suspect they need a cultural shift as well. Maybe its a French thing!
Don't agree, it's not a 'French thing'.
Toulouse are seriously good side when Ford and Robin are involved but cover is needed to avoid the same problem next season. A decent replacement for Ford would have been enough to get 2nd or 3rd place. Danny Richardson was due to join from Saints to fill Ford's spot but club committments meant he couldn't come.
The line between success and missing out is very fine at times.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:00 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
No. Toulouse were riding high until they were hit by injuries, especially to halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislas Robin. If they find a good utility who can play half back, five eighth, full back and hooker (i.e. anywhere in the spine), given the confirmed acquisition of Samuel Rapira in the forwards Toulouse should be stronger in 2018 -- probably the only team capable of competing with Toronto.
So no other team will be recruiting before the next season starts??
Plus most will be part time, and every team pick up injuries. Not just Toulouse
