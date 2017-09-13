JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:



Toulouse are well on the way to winning the Championship Shield, and obviously would have been a more competitive member of the Middle 8s than "Opeluss Ullyfux." Toulouse have just recorded a massive 56-14 win over Batley Bulldogs. Toulouse scored ten tries to three, with half back Stanislas Robin scoring three of the Toulouse tries.Toulouse are well on the way to winning the Championship Shield, and obviously would have been a more competitive member of the Middle 8s than "Opeluss Ullyfux."

"Obviously"? The historic record will show that Halifax RLFC were higher placed in the 2017 competition than Toulouse Olympique. Fax beat Toulouse in France towards the end of the regular season, and the rest is, as they say, history.2018 will be (imo) an even better Championship season. Without any substantial financial backing, Fax will be up against it, albeit with a few more pennies in the bank for a middle 8's campaign, but I still hope to be fighting for a top 4 place (along with Toulouse).