|
|
I'd take Ford, Rhys Curran and Mark Kheirallah from Toulouse if I was a coach out there looking for SL-ready footballers. The rest weren't up to much from what I've seen in our 3 games this year.
|
|
Wed Jul 26, 2017 6:56 pm
|
|
thefaxfanman wrote:
I'd take Ford, Rhys Curran and Mark Kheirallah from Toulouse if I was a coach out there looking for SL-ready footballers. The rest weren't up to much from what I've seen in our 3 games this year.
Surely you have missed out Minga the winger by mistake?
|
|
Wed Jul 26, 2017 11:58 pm
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
And what, pray tell, is your opinion of Toulouse's prospects based upon, apart from wishful thinking? It seems obviously to be based upon nothing but wishful thinking.
This above para is pure gibberish. You say that it doesn't make sense...and then again it does make sense, if Toulouse strengthen their squad they will do better. Make up your mind you dullard. Does it make sense or doesn't it?
You need to take some courses in writing and logical argument.
My thoughts on Toulouse's prospects are based on my view of their performances this season. A dour game at the Shay (which both Ford and Robin played in), in which a clear "no try" was awarded by the officials for Toulouse (with a resultant 2 point win), granted a good win by them in Blackpool, but were well beaten in the home game in France. All teams can strengthen, but ignoring massive financial support (which Leigh have shown can work), HKR, London, Fax and Fev will have more central funding than Toulouse next season.
Gibberish and taking course in writing from me? My original thoughts make complete sense. If any team strengthen then they're likely to do better next season. My point was that if Toulouse strengthen their squad then that will make no difference if every other club can also improves. I realise that's unlikely, and maybe TO will be a force to be reckoned with next year. Let's see.
|
|
Sun Jul 30, 2017 5:17 pm
|
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Surely you have missed out Minga the winger by mistake?
Minga had an absolute shocker in our game in France. Didn't stand out in any game against us this year imo (not saying he isn't a good player, i've just not seen it)
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:18 pm
|
|
Toulouse have just recorded a massive 56-14 win over Batley Bulldogs. Toulouse scored ten tries to three, with half back Stanislas Robin scoring three of the Toulouse tries.
Toulouse are well on the way to winning the Championship Shield, and obviously would have been a more competitive member of the Middle 8s than "Opeluss Ullyfux."
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:32 pm
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse have just recorded a massive 56-14 win over Batley Bulldogs. Toulouse scored ten tries to three, with half back Stanislas Robin scoring three of the Toulouse tries.
Toulouse are well on the way to winning the Championship Shield, and obviously would have been a more competitive member of the Middle 8s than "Opeluss Ullyfux."
The great mystery is your fingers can't make their way to your keyboard when your adopted French team's lose, only for them to miraculously type away when they win.
Strange innit
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:44 pm
|
|
One can only imagine how well Toulouse is going to do next year, with the powerful new players like Samuel Rapira being added to the existing largely French squad.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:58 am
|
|
"Players" as a plural should surely be followed by more than one player listed, surely?
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:05 am
|
|
Wellsy13 wrote:
"Players" as a plural should surely be followed by more than one player listed, surely?
You are right. But I am waiting to hear who the other new one(s) will be, especially given Toulouse's glaring lack of cover in the halves, which probably cost them a place in the Middle 8s.
As soon as I know I will be posting some news here.
|
