WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Toulouse

Post a reply
Re: Toulouse
Post Wed Jul 26, 2017 6:34 pm
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1201
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
I'd take Ford, Rhys Curran and Mark Kheirallah from Toulouse if I was a coach out there looking for SL-ready footballers. The rest weren't up to much from what I've seen in our 3 games this year.
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE
Re: Toulouse
Post Wed Jul 26, 2017 6:56 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1003
thefaxfanman wrote:
I'd take Ford, Rhys Curran and Mark Kheirallah from Toulouse if I was a coach out there looking for SL-ready footballers. The rest weren't up to much from what I've seen in our 3 games this year.

Surely you have missed out Minga the winger by mistake?
Re: Toulouse
Post Wed Jul 26, 2017 11:58 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1290
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
And what, pray tell, is your opinion of Toulouse's prospects based upon, apart from wishful thinking? It seems obviously to be based upon nothing but wishful thinking.

This above para is pure gibberish. You say that it doesn't make sense...and then again it does make sense, if Toulouse strengthen their squad they will do better. Make up your mind you dullard. Does it make sense or doesn't it?

You need to take some courses in writing and logical argument.


My thoughts on Toulouse's prospects are based on my view of their performances this season. A dour game at the Shay (which both Ford and Robin played in), in which a clear "no try" was awarded by the officials for Toulouse (with a resultant 2 point win), granted a good win by them in Blackpool, but were well beaten in the home game in France. All teams can strengthen, but ignoring massive financial support (which Leigh have shown can work), HKR, London, Fax and Fev will have more central funding than Toulouse next season.

Gibberish and taking course in writing from me? My original thoughts make complete sense. If any team strengthen then they're likely to do better next season. My point was that if Toulouse strengthen their squad then that will make no difference if every other club can also improves. I realise that's unlikely, and maybe TO will be a force to be reckoned with next year. Let's see.
Re: Toulouse
Post Sun Jul 30, 2017 5:17 pm
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1201
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Surely you have missed out Minga the winger by mistake?


Minga had an absolute shocker in our game in France. Didn't stand out in any game against us this year imo (not saying he isn't a good player, i've just not seen it)
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE
Re: Toulouse
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:18 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4486
Location: Carcassonne, France
Toulouse have just recorded a massive 56-14 win over Batley Bulldogs. Toulouse scored ten tries to three, with half back Stanislas Robin scoring three of the Toulouse tries. :BOW:

Toulouse are well on the way to winning the Championship Shield, and obviously would have been a more competitive member of the Middle 8s than "Opeluss Ullyfux." :ROCKS:
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Toulouse
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:32 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 638
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse have just recorded a massive 56-14 win over Batley Bulldogs. Toulouse scored ten tries to three, with half back Stanislas Robin scoring three of the Toulouse tries. :BOW:

Toulouse are well on the way to winning the Championship Shield, and obviously would have been a more competitive member of the Middle 8s than "Opeluss Ullyfux." :ROCKS:



The great mystery is your fingers can't make their way to your keyboard when your adopted French team's lose, only for them to miraculously type away when they win.

Strange innit
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beverley red, Cronus, easthullwesty, Frosties., GansonTheClown, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Khlav Kalash, Levrier, Man Mountain, Morvan, nottinghamtiger, right said father ted, Roy Haggerty, sanjunien, shinymcshine, Snowy, will_leeds, wire-flyer, Ziggy Stardust and 158 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,9291,92776,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
10
- 22PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
52
- 14HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
28
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
32
- 30LEIGH  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
16
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
6
- 54CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
56
- 14BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
12
- 6WIDNES
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
26
- 12FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM