Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:25 pm
Faxtastic123 wrote:
Toulouse have lost to London and Halifax at home in the last few week, so I can't see them beating featherstone either.
Featherstone away next week will be a tricky game but I would fully expect us to beat hull KR at the shay with Hull having one eye on the middle 8's


Beating us? Deluded much? Tim Sheens expects top class performances going into the m8s. A dip in performance will not be tolerated. Regardless, Toulouse won't beat either team called Rovers.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:55 pm
IF and only IF, it means Fax need to win the last game of the regular season (bearing in mind Toulouse play the day before), then it will be a cracking game down at the Shay on 23rd July. Probably one that Sky should televise, but that would be far too sensible.

The Fax team of 2017 don't have a glut of guile or skill, but have spirit and fortitude in abundance.

Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:02 am
sanjunien wrote:
Yes HXsparky, Sio did well but had to come off after a nasty injury to the ribs, hopefully not long term. The other loan signing, prop Brandon Douglas from Cas had a good game too. Mitch Calahane and Shane Grady were immense and integral to the win though Ben Johnston and old man Murrell will probably grab the headlines..


Thankyou for your honest response. I've heard that Sio's injury is minor and he'll be Ok for the next game. You've highlighted some of our best players, but captain fantastic (Murrell) is the guy who keeps things going when the going gets tough.
