IF and only IF, it means Fax need to win the last game of the regular season (bearing in mind Toulouse play the day before), then it will be a cracking game down at the Shay on 23rd July. Probably one that Sky should televise, but that would be far too sensible.



The Fax team of 2017 don't have a glut of guile or skill, but have spirit and fortitude in abundance.