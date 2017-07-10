Faxtastic123 wrote:
Toulouse have lost to London and Halifax at home in the last few week, so I can't see them beating featherstone either.
Featherstone away next week will be a tricky game but I would fully expect us to beat hull KR at the shay with Hull having one eye on the middle 8's
Beating us? Deluded much? Tim Sheens expects top class performances going into the m8s. A dip in performance will not be tolerated. Regardless, Toulouse won't beat either team called Rovers.