Wellsy13 wrote: It's quite sad how many people wanted Toulouse to lose so they could have a pop at someone on an Internet message board that they've never met.



Nothing against Halifax, but I'm gutted Toulouse lost. Toulouse v Catalans in the Middle 8s would have been great viewing and great for French rugby league. Unless Toulouse pull off a shock in the next two weeks, I feel that's it for their chances now.



Hopefully they'll learn from this and come back stronger next season. Squad depth has been their undoing, especially in the halves.

It is what it is. I too would like them to make the 8s but fair play to whichever teams actually do. Regardless, their presence in the championship has ensured that 5 teams continue to compete for the top four which would otherwise have been settled many weeks back.