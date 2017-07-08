WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:21 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3355
Ohhhhh hali hali hali hali hali Halifax.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:28 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 633
Jean will front up and give us his take on today's french capitulation. Love him or hate him I was keeping an eye on Fax game today and my first thought was how he would spin the double defeat today?

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:06 am
sanjunien User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5369
Location: Limoges,France
Top performance from Fax who capitalised on a poor TO13 diplay. TO lacked any direction and some of Houles's team selection has to be seriously questioned. Is he really up to it at this level ?
I've never seen so many handling errors (I counted 16) most of which happened in their own 30 metres ! This put them on the backfoot for most of the gam with very little attacking force. Well done Fax and good luck v Fev & HKR.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:48 am
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 633
Looking at the match day squad only 2 numbers missing from 17? At this stage of season I'd say that is as good as any team could hope for?

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:54 am
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9733
Location: Hull
It's quite sad how many people wanted Toulouse to lose so they could have a pop at someone on an Internet message board that they've never met.

Nothing against Halifax, but I'm gutted Toulouse lost. Toulouse v Catalans in the Middle 8s would have been great viewing and great for French rugby league. Unless Toulouse pull off a shock in the next two weeks, I feel that's it for their chances now.

Hopefully they'll learn from this and come back stronger next season. Squad depth has been their undoing, especially in the halves.
Image

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:31 am
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1219
As a Fax fan, I trust you understand why I don't share your views!
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

