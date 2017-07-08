It's quite sad how many people wanted Toulouse to lose so they could have a pop at someone on an Internet message board that they've never met.



Nothing against Halifax, but I'm gutted Toulouse lost. Toulouse v Catalans in the Middle 8s would have been great viewing and great for French rugby league. Unless Toulouse pull off a shock in the next two weeks, I feel that's it for their chances now.



Hopefully they'll learn from this and come back stronger next season. Squad depth has been their undoing, especially in the halves.