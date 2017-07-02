|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5985
Not unusual for them Toulouse these days.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:13 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4390
Location: Carcassonne, France
Clearwing wrote:
Not unusual for them Toulouse these days.
Tattered Toulouse are missing both their star halves --- Jonathan Ford and Stanislaus Robin --- and both their hookers, including Kane Bentley, which is crippling. They are also missing their star winger Kuni Minga. Very sad really. They deserve better circumstances. Ordinary Oldham would have no chance against a terrific Toulouse with their full complement.
Toulouse's remaining three games are at home to hurtful Halifax
, away to hopeful Hull KR
, and at home to frivolous Featherstone
.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE
on Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:33 pm, edited 2 times in total.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:20 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5985
It could all hang on next week's game with hopeful Halifax. They'll be throwing their blue socks in the air if they triumph against tormented Toulouse.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:26 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4390
Location: Carcassonne, France
Halifax's remaining games:
Toulouse (away)
Featherstone (away)
Hull KR (home)
If terrific Toulouse can beat hurtful Halifax next week then Toulouse are almost certain of 4th place. If hurtful Halifax win next week then Halifax probably get 4th place.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:35 pm
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 729
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Halifax's remaining games:
Toulouse (away)
Featherstone (away)
Hull KR (home)
If Toulouse can beat Halifax next week then Toulouse are almost certain of 4th place. If Halifax win next week then Halifax probably get 4th place.
You better start thinking about changing the footer on your quotes. Even if TO make the 8s they're not getting promoted. Seeing how Catalans are playing, you might find no french side in SL next year.
As for TO making the 8s, it might come down to who we beat the heaviest, TO or Halifax. And yes, I'm gonna stick my neck out and say it WILL be a heavy defeat for TO at our place.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:39 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3337
Toulouse have a sublime points difference so they should be okay however if they can't go to oldham and win how the hell will they go to Halifax and win . Jean, injuries are part and parcel of the game played, you never hear Wigan fans complaining about injuries .
Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:57 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5985
I can only assume they've entered into a pact of silence with the boys on sky to never mention the "I" word.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:15 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3337
Just seen Toulouse are at home to fax not away.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:15 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4390
Location: Carcassonne, France
Towns88 wrote:
Toulouse have a sublime points difference so they should be okay however if they can't go to oldham and win how the hell will they go to Halifax and win . Jean, injuries are part and parcel of the game played, you never hear Wigan fans complaining about injuries .
Toulouse play Halifax in Toulouse, not in Halifax, next Saturday.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:16 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3337
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse play Halifax in Toulouse, not in Halifax, next Saturday.
Yes I acknowledged my error just above.
