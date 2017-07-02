WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Toulouse

 
Post a reply

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:52 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5985
Not unusual for them Toulouse these days.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:13 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4390
Location: Carcassonne, France
Clearwing wrote:
Not unusual for them Toulouse these days.


Tattered Toulouse are missing both their star halves --- Jonathan Ford and Stanislaus Robin --- and both their hookers, including Kane Bentley, which is crippling. They are also missing their star winger Kuni Minga. Very sad really. They deserve better circumstances. Ordinary Oldham would have no chance against a terrific Toulouse with their full complement.

Toulouse's remaining three games are at home to hurtful Halifax, away to hopeful Hull KR, and at home to frivolous Featherstone.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:33 pm, edited 2 times in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:20 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5985
It could all hang on next week's game with hopeful Halifax. They'll be throwing their blue socks in the air if they triumph against tormented Toulouse.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:26 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4390
Location: Carcassonne, France
Halifax's remaining games:

Toulouse (away)
Featherstone (away)
Hull KR (home)

If terrific Toulouse can beat hurtful Halifax next week then Toulouse are almost certain of 4th place. If hurtful Halifax win next week then Halifax probably get 4th place.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:35 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 729
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Halifax's remaining games:

Toulouse (away)
Featherstone (away)
Hull KR (home)

If Toulouse can beat Halifax next week then Toulouse are almost certain of 4th place. If Halifax win next week then Halifax probably get 4th place.


You better start thinking about changing the footer on your quotes. Even if TO make the 8s they're not getting promoted. Seeing how Catalans are playing, you might find no french side in SL next year.

As for TO making the 8s, it might come down to who we beat the heaviest, TO or Halifax. And yes, I'm gonna stick my neck out and say it WILL be a heavy defeat for TO at our place.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:39 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3337
Toulouse have a sublime points difference so they should be okay however if they can't go to oldham and win how the hell will they go to Halifax and win . Jean, injuries are part and parcel of the game played, you never hear Wigan fans complaining about injuries .
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:57 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5985
I can only assume they've entered into a pact of silence with the boys on sky to never mention the "I" word.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:15 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3337
Just seen Toulouse are at home to fax not away.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:15 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4390
Location: Carcassonne, France
Towns88 wrote:
Toulouse have a sublime points difference so they should be okay however if they can't go to oldham and win how the hell will they go to Halifax and win . Jean, injuries are part and parcel of the game played, you never hear Wigan fans complaining about injuries .



Toulouse play Halifax in Toulouse, not in Halifax, next Saturday.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:16 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3337
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse play Halifax in Toulouse, not in Halifax, next Saturday.



Yes I acknowledged my error just above.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, bren2k, captaincaveman, Egg Banjo, EHW, HuddsRL5, JEAN CAPDOUZE, K-Diddy, Patterdale, Shazbaz, SmokeyTA, The Chin's Back, Towns88, vastman, Wildthing and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,4372,43676,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
64
- 22YORK
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
12
- 33WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
42
- 14PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
25
- 18SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
42
- 34SWINTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
20
- 18BRADFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
14
- 12TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
40
- 22LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
42
- 14BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
28
- 22KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
46
- 16LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
10
- 20NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
56
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
40
- 10ROCHDALE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
36
- 20HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
28
- 12WIDNES
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 16:00
CH1
OXFORD
20
- 52CELTIC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM