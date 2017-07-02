JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Halifax's remaining games:



Toulouse (away)

Featherstone (away)

Hull KR (home)



If Toulouse can beat Halifax next week then Toulouse are almost certain of 4th place. If Halifax win next week then Halifax probably get 4th place.

You better start thinking about changing the footer on your quotes. Even if TO make the 8s they're not getting promoted. Seeing how Catalans are playing, you might find no french side in SL next year.As for TO making the 8s, it might come down to who we beat the heaviest, TO or Halifax. And yes, I'm gonna stick my neck out and say it WILL be a heavy defeat for TO at our place.