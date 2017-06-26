|
Obviously you didn't read the full post, just what you want to see.
Try reading it again, there's a good lad
Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:34 pm
All these nasty remarks about the quality of the Toulouse team -- coming from certain Fax and Leigh fans -- are pathetically remote from reality. The record shows that when they had their full team, especially their halves, Toulouse were far and away the second best team in the Championship.
Hopefully there will be some relief from the terrible injury toll soon, so that Toulouse can guarantee its rightful place in the Championship top 4 and thus in the Middle 8s.
Oh dear. Teams don't go through a season without injuries and suspensions. A test of a quality club is that they continue winning when they do lose 1st choice players. Sadly, Fax couldn't take advantage of TO's lapse, with a fair few fans questioning the influx of (Salford) DR players rather than using our reserve squad (hindsight has 20-20 vision).
It's still game on, and if a depleted Fax team can beat a depleted Toulouse side in a couple of weeks, then it gets exciting for the run in...
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:47 pm
All these nasty remarks about the quality of the Toulouse team -- coming from certain Fax and Leigh fans -- are pathetically remote from reality. The record shows that when they had their full team, especially their halves, Toulouse were far and away the second best team in the Championship.
Hopefully there will be some relief from the terrible injury toll soon, so that Toulouse can guarantee its rightful place in the Championship top 4 and thus in the Middle 8s.
Get a life....Chorley fake Kermit.....
Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:03 am
All these nasty remarks about the quality of the Toulouse team -- coming from certain Fax and Leigh fans -- are pathetically remote from reality. The record shows that when they had their full team, especially their halves, Toulouse were far and away the second best team in the Championship.
Hopefully there will be some relief from the terrible injury toll soon, so that Toulouse can guarantee its rightful place in the Championship top 4 and thus in the Middle 8s.
The Broncos have done the double on TO with London being the second best team in the league. Maybe you could explain your thinking Jean.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:35 am
The last time London Broncos beat Toulouse, which was in France, Toulouse was without a number of key players. Toulouse had been running second for a period. But I grant you that London has more depth
of talent than Toulouse, and is probably entitled to be number 2 in the Championship at this stage of the competition.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:09 am
The last time London Broncos beat Toulouse, which was in France, Toulouse was without a number of key players. Toulouse had been running second for a period. But I grant you that London has more depth of talent than Toulouse, and is probably entitled to be number 2 in the Championship at this stage of the competition.
Fearless Featherstone are the 3rd best side.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:08 am
Fearless Featherstone are the 3rd best side.
But a slightly weakened Toulouse could still be fourth best side, depending on who is still injured. A full strength Toulouse is at least 2nd best side.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:20 pm
But a slightly weakened Toulouse could still be fourth best side, depending on who is still injured. A full strength Toulouse is at least 2nd best side.
But, a slightly weakened Hull KR are 1st, a slightly weakened London are second, and a slightly weakened Fev are 3rd.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:55 am
But a slightly weakened Toulouse could still be fourth best side, depending on who is still injured. A full strength Toulouse is at least 2nd best side.
Toulouse are where they deserve to be. Don't come crying on here because of their lack of squad depth or inability to close out games. Injuries and lack of depth last season meant we paid the ultimate price of relegation. Injuries you can't do a lot about, squad depth you can.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:39 pm
Ordinary Oldham 14-12 terrible Toulouse.
Oh dear.
