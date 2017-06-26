WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:57 pm
Obviously you didn't read the full post, just what you want to see.

Try reading it again, there's a good lad

Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:34 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
All these nasty remarks about the quality of the Toulouse team -- coming from certain Fax and Leigh fans -- are pathetically remote from reality. The record shows that when they had their full team, especially their halves, Toulouse were far and away the second best team in the Championship.

Hopefully there will be some relief from the terrible injury toll soon, so that Toulouse can guarantee its rightful place in the Championship top 4 and thus in the Middle 8s.


Oh dear. Teams don't go through a season without injuries and suspensions. A test of a quality club is that they continue winning when they do lose 1st choice players. Sadly, Fax couldn't take advantage of TO's lapse, with a fair few fans questioning the influx of (Salford) DR players rather than using our reserve squad (hindsight has 20-20 vision).

It's still game on, and if a depleted Fax team can beat a depleted Toulouse side in a couple of weeks, then it gets exciting for the run in...

Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:47 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
All these nasty remarks about the quality of the Toulouse team -- coming from certain Fax and Leigh fans -- are pathetically remote from reality. The record shows that when they had their full team, especially their halves, Toulouse were far and away the second best team in the Championship.

Hopefully there will be some relief from the terrible injury toll soon, so that Toulouse can guarantee its rightful place in the Championship top 4 and thus in the Middle 8s.


Get a life....Chorley fake Kermit..... :BLAH:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:03 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
All these nasty remarks about the quality of the Toulouse team -- coming from certain Fax and Leigh fans -- are pathetically remote from reality. The record shows that when they had their full team, especially their halves, Toulouse were far and away the second best team in the Championship.

Hopefully there will be some relief from the terrible injury toll soon, so that Toulouse can guarantee its rightful place in the Championship top 4 and thus in the Middle 8s.


The Broncos have done the double on TO with London being the second best team in the league. Maybe you could explain your thinking Jean.
Mac out!

Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:35 am
wire-quin wrote:
The Broncos have done the double on TO with London being the second best team in the league. Maybe you could explain your thinking Jean.


The last time London Broncos beat Toulouse, which was in France, Toulouse was without a number of key players. Toulouse had been running second for a period. But I grant you that London has more depth of talent than Toulouse, and is probably entitled to be number 2 in the Championship at this stage of the competition.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:09 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The last time London Broncos beat Toulouse, which was in France, Toulouse was without a number of key players. Toulouse had been running second for a period. But I grant you that London has more depth of talent than Toulouse, and is probably entitled to be number 2 in the Championship at this stage of the competition.



Fearless Featherstone are the 3rd best side.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:08 am
Towns88 wrote:
Fearless Featherstone are the 3rd best side.


But a slightly weakened Toulouse could still be fourth best side, depending on who is still injured. A full strength Toulouse is at least 2nd best side.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
