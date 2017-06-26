JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: All these nasty remarks about the quality of the Toulouse team -- coming from certain Fax and Leigh fans -- are pathetically remote from reality. The record shows that when they had their full team, especially their halves, Toulouse were far and away the second best team in the Championship.



Hopefully there will be some relief from the terrible injury toll soon, so that Toulouse can guarantee its rightful place in the Championship top 4 and thus in the Middle 8s.

Oh dear. Teams don't go through a season without injuries and suspensions. A test of a quality club is that they continue winning when they do lose 1st choice players. Sadly, Fax couldn't take advantage of TO's lapse, with a fair few fans questioning the influx of (Salford) DR players rather than using our reserve squad (hindsight has 20-20 vision).It's still game on, and if a depleted Fax team can beat a depleted Toulouse side in a couple of weeks, then it gets exciting for the run in...