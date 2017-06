All these nasty remarks about the quality of the Toulouse team -- coming from certain Fax and Leigh fans -- are pathetically remote from reality. The record shows that when they had their full team, especially their halves, Toulouse were far and away the second best team in the Championship.



Hopefully there will be some relief from the terrible injury toll soon, so that Toulouse can guarantee its rightful place in the Championship top 4 and thus in the Middle 8s.