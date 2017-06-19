Here is a conversation of two French residents (neither of them being me) on another website:



oiseau



On 6/17/2017 at 3:51 PM, Scubby said:

26-0 now. You may be right. Shame they haven't turned up for this one.



They didn't turn up because the bulk of the first team weren't playing. TOs startling lack of depth shone through as London did a professional job on them, best team won by a mile. Hendo got the tactics spot on, well done to them.



A makeshift TO side with Ford, Robin, Planas, Minga, K & A Bentley missing is always going to struggle . Looks like a hefty ban for Marion and a bad injury to Leha and White makes it grim for the next few games for Houles. Looks like the top four is now a distant dream.....



audois

On 6/17/2017 at 5:41 PM, oiseau said:

A makeshift TO side with Ford, Robin, Planas, Minga, K & A Bentley missing is always going to struggle. Looks like a hefty ban for Marion and a bad injury to Leha and White makes it grim for the next few games for Houles. Looks like the top four is now a distant dream.....



With those 6 missing just wasn't possible. Writing on the wall early on with several repeat sets on the London line bringing nothing. Fords ingenuity sadly missing. Second rower Curran finished up on the wing after Whites departure then they failed to find touch on a free kick and London brought the ball back up field to score again. Saying all that I thought they didn't let their heads drop and finished the game well with three good tries - missed a fourth too right on the bell. Was impressed with London and Barthau looked chuffed at the end. Some talk that Ford could return a bit earlier than anticipated - hope so.





Interesting that nobody on that website contested their analysis, let alone called either a "horrible individual," despite them saying the same things that I said.