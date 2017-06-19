WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:57 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Lebron James wrote:
ToyBoy. Based on what he said, why is he a horrible individual?

Regards

King James


Bless, you're in love with Fake Frenchie Jean.... :lol:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:50 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
ToyBoy won't answer because he is intellectually very limited.

Of course nothing I said was an indication of being a horrible individual. Not once did I mention the Wigan suburb named Leigh and its failure to perform in Super League.


Failure to perform in Super League??? Wouldn't that be any team that isn't in Super League???

I failed to reply in a timely manner due to work commitments, apologies if I kept you waiting.

And intellectually limited, would that refer to your original post about my family's sexual orientation, not big and certainly not clever.

While I'm over in Catalan, and you allegedly live just down the road, come and introduce yourself and explain your comment regarding my so called interbreeding.

Look forward to seeing you

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:55 pm
HXSparky User avatar
C'mon JC, you're full of the big "I am", so let's see you on social media shaking hands with RoyBoy.

I'm sure you'll be at the game, so let's see some proof that you're a real supporter.

If not, jog off...

Re: Toulouse

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:49 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Here is a conversation of two French residents (neither of them being me) on another website:

oiseau

Coach
202
627 posts
Gender:Male
Location:in a fountain in the middle of France
Posted Saturday at 5:41 PM · Report post

On 6/17/2017 at 3:51 PM, Scubby said:
26-0 now. You may be right. Shame they haven't turned up for this one.

They didn't turn up because the bulk of the first team weren't playing. TOs startling lack of depth shone through as London did a professional job on them, best team won by a mile. Hendo got the tactics spot on, well done to them.

A makeshift TO side with Ford, Robin, Planas, Minga, K & A Bentley missing is always going to struggle. Looks like a hefty ban for Marion and a bad injury to Leha and White makes it grim for the next few games for Houles. Looks like the top four is now a distant dream.....

audois

Coach
674
1,183 posts
Gender:Male
Location: Carcassonne
Posted Sunday at 01:12 PM · Report post
On 6/17/2017 at 5:41 PM, oiseau said:
A makeshift TO side with Ford, Robin, Planas, Minga, K & A Bentley missing is always going to struggle. Looks like a hefty ban for Marion and a bad injury to Leha and White makes it grim for the next few games for Houles. Looks like the top four is now a distant dream.....

With those 6 missing just wasn't possible. Writing on the wall early on with several repeat sets on the London line bringing nothing. Fords ingenuity sadly missing. Second rower Curran finished up on the wing after Whites departure then they failed to find touch on a free kick and London brought the ball back up field to score again. Saying all that I thought they didn't let their heads drop and finished the game well with three good tries - missed a fourth too right on the bell. Was impressed with London and Barthau looked chuffed at the end. Some talk that Ford could return a bit earlier than anticipated - hope so.


Interesting that nobody on that website contested their analysis, let alone called either a "horrible individual," despite them saying the same things that I said.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
