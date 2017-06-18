Just got back from Toulouse. Great weekend. London in the first half were untouchable. Managed the game perfectly. TO had a player sin binned for biting in the second half.
It was a 3.30 KO and hot. The fitness coach has been preparing the team for the heat for the past 2 months (How, who knows) but it seemed to work.
Broncos have Fev and HKR in the next 2 weeks so a critical time. Its looking like there will be 2 French teams in the middle 8 which will be interesting.
