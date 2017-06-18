WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:46 am
robinrovers10 User avatar
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
How do London do for support now they are a near top of the league championship team? Do their crowds compare to when they were bottom of Super League at all?


When we played them earlier away the attendance was about 1400, other then that they are lucky to average 1000. Sad really as they seem to play some great rugby.
Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:35 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Terrific Toulouse was reeling from injuries: captain and second rower Sebastien Planas, both the halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislaus Robin, winger Kuni Minga, lock Andrew Bentley, plus two first choice hookers and a first choice prop were on the sideline. Two more players were carried off during the game. Terrific Toulouse lost 16-38 to laudable London Broncos.

Nevertheless if someone had to profit from that dire situation, I prefer it to be laudable London Broncos rather than swindling Swinton or frivolous Featherstone or heartless Halifax. At least London Broncos deserve to be in Super League along with Toulouse, unlike the other mentioned pretenders.



What a horrible individual you are

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:27 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Just got back from Toulouse. Great weekend. London in the first half were untouchable. Managed the game perfectly. TO had a player sin binned for biting in the second half.

It was a 3.30 KO and hot. The fitness coach has been preparing the team for the heat for the past 2 months (How, who knows) but it seemed to work.

Broncos have Fev and HKR in the next 2 weeks so a critical time. Its looking like there will be 2 French teams in the middle 8 which will be interesting.
