Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:57 pm
Wellsy13
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9725
Location: Hull
Not completely unrelated (it's French), but apparently Villeneuve have set their sights on League 1 in the next 3 years. A very historic club (the first one in France I do believe).
Gonna have to get used to these Frenchies! More the merrier for me though.
Image

Re: Toulouse

Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:20 pm
Budgiezilla
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5953
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Looks like Chorley Jean is a Catalans fan today !! :lol: Oh dear, what's French for 'stuffed at home' Jean ???
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Toulouse

Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:41 pm
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11183
Location: The City of Wakefield
Great result for London that.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Toulouse

Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:22 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4360
Location: Carcassonne, France
Terrific Toulouse was reeling from injuries: captain and second rower Sebastien Planas, both the halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislaus Robin, winger Kuni Minga, lock Andrew Bentley, plus two first choice hookers and a first choice prop were on the sideline. Two more players were carried off during the game. Terrific Toulouse lost 16-38 to laudable London Broncos.

Nevertheless if someone had to profit from that dire situation, I prefer it to be laudable London Broncos rather than swindling Swinton or frivolous Featherstone or heartless Halifax. At least London Broncos deserve to be in Super League along with Toulouse, unlike the other mentioned pretenders.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:32 pm
Towns88
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3292
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Terrific Toulouse was reeling from injuries: captain and second rower Sebastien Planas, both the halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislaus Robin, winger Kuni Minga, lock Andrew Bentley, plus two first choice hookers and a first choice prop were on the sideline. Two more players were carried off during the game. Terrific Toulouse lost 16-38 to laudable London Broncos.

Nevertheless if someone had to profit from that dire situation, I prefer it to be laudable London Broncos rather than swindling Swinton or frivolous Featherstone or heartless Halifax. At least London Broncos deserve to be in Super League along with Toulouse, unlike the other mentioned pretenders.



You really are a maggot.



Full credit to London though. In sensational form. Can imagine a few of their fans will be absolutely steaming right about now.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Toulouse

Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:05 pm
sanjunien
Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5363
Location: Limoges,France
Towns88 wrote:
You really are a maggot.



Full credit to London though. In sensational form. Can imagine a few of their fans will be absolutely steaming right about now.


Hendo too, it's his birthday !!! :CHEERS:

Re: Toulouse

Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:27 pm
HXSparky
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1196
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Terrific Toulouse was reeling from injuries: captain and second rower Sebastien Planas, both the halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislaus Robin, winger Kuni Minga, lock Andrew Bentley, plus two first choice hookers and a first choice prop were on the sideline. Two more players were carried off during the game. Terrific Toulouse lost 16-38 to laudable London Broncos.

Nevertheless if someone had to profit from that dire situation, I prefer it to be laudable London Broncos rather than swindling Swinton or frivolous Featherstone or heartless Halifax. At least London Broncos deserve to be in Super League along with Toulouse, unlike the other mentioned pretenders.


All teams have injury problems - they have to deal with them.

The rest of your post confirms what a complete @rse you are.

Btw, none of the above, including Fax, are worthy of a place in SL at the moment, albeit London are on a roll at the moment.

Re: Toulouse

Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:45 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2651
Location: LEYTH
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
TRAGIC Toulouse was reeling from injuries: captain and second rower Sebastien Planas, both the halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislaus Robin, winger Kuni Minga, lock Andrew Bentley, plus two first choice hookers and a first choice prop were on the sideline. Two more players were carried off during the game. TRAGIC Toulouse lost 16-38 to LAUGHING London Broncos.

Nevertheless if someone had to profit from that dire situation, I prefer it to be LAUGHING London Broncos rather than swindling Swinton or frivolous Featherstone or heartless Halifax. At least London Broncos deserve to beat TERRIBLE Toulouse, unlike the other mentioned pretenders.
Image Image Image

Re: Toulouse

Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:30 am
sanjunien
Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5363
Location: Limoges,France
HXSparky wrote:
All teams have injury problems - they have to deal with them.

The rest of your post confirms what a complete @rse you are.

Btw, none of the above, including Fax, are worthy of a place in SL at the moment, albeit London are on a roll at the moment.


It just shows how little depth of squad TO actually has. Hendo was saying the had exactly the same problem at the start of the season.
London aren't anywhere near SL level just like TO and the rest so they'll be back at Toulouse again next season. Top display though, you can only play what's in front of you etc etc.

Re: Toulouse

Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:11 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 855
How do London do for support now they are a near top of the league championship team? Do their crowds compare to when they were bottom of Super League at all?
