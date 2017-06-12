|
Not completely unrelated (it's French), but apparently Villeneuve have set their sights on League 1 in the next 3 years. A very historic club (the first one in France I do believe).
Gonna have to get used to these Frenchies! More the merrier for me though.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:20 pm
|
Looks like Chorley Jean is a Catalans fan today !!
Oh dear, what's French for 'stuffed at home' Jean ???
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:41 pm
|
Great result for London that.
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:22 pm
|
Terrific Toulouse was reeling from injuries: captain and second rower Sebastien Planas, both the halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislaus Robin, winger Kuni Minga, lock Andrew Bentley, plus two first choice hookers and a first choice prop were on the sideline. Two more players were carried off during the game. Terrific Toulouse lost 16-38 to laudable London Broncos.
Nevertheless if someone had to profit from that dire situation, I prefer it to be laudable London Broncos rather than swindling Swinton or frivolous Featherstone or heartless Halifax. At least London Broncos deserve to be in Super League along with Toulouse, unlike the other mentioned pretenders.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:32 pm
|
You really are a maggot.
Full credit to London though. In sensational form. Can imagine a few of their fans will be absolutely steaming right about now.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:05 pm
|
Towns88 wrote:
You really are a maggot.
Full credit to London though. In sensational form. Can imagine a few of their fans will be absolutely steaming right about now.
Hendo too, it's his birthday !!!
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:27 pm
|
All teams have injury problems - they have to deal with them.
The rest of your post confirms what a complete @rse you are.
Btw, none of the above, including Fax, are worthy of a place in SL at the moment, albeit London are on a roll at the moment.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:45 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
TRAGIC Toulouse was reeling from injuries: captain and second rower Sebastien Planas, both the halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislaus Robin, winger Kuni Minga, lock Andrew Bentley, plus two first choice hookers and a first choice prop were on the sideline. Two more players were carried off during the game. TRAGIC Toulouse lost 16-38 to LAUGHING London Broncos.
Nevertheless if someone had to profit from that dire situation, I prefer it to be LAUGHING London Broncos rather than swindling Swinton or frivolous Featherstone or heartless Halifax. At least London Broncos deserve to beat TERRIBLE Toulouse, unlike the other mentioned pretenders.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:30 am
|
HXSparky wrote:
All teams have injury problems - they have to deal with them.
The rest of your post confirms what a complete @rse you are.
Btw, none of the above, including Fax, are worthy of a place in SL at the moment, albeit London are on a roll at the moment.
It just shows how little depth of squad TO actually has. Hendo was saying the had exactly the same problem at the start of the season.
London aren't anywhere near SL level just like TO and the rest so they'll be back at Toulouse again next season. Top display though, you can only play what's in front of you etc etc.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:11 am
|
How do London do for support now they are a near top of the league championship team? Do their crowds compare to when they were bottom of Super League at all?
|