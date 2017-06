JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Terrific Toulouse was reeling from injuries: captain and second rower Sebastien Planas, both the halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislaus Robin, winger Kuni Minga, lock Andrew Bentley, plus two first choice hookers and a first choice prop were on the sideline. Two more players were carried off during the game. Terrific Toulouse lost 16-38 to laudable London Broncos.



Nevertheless if someone had to profit from that dire situation, I prefer it to be laudable London Broncos rather than swindling Swinton or frivolous Featherstone or heartless Halifax. At least London Broncos deserve to be in Super League along with Toulouse, unlike the other mentioned pretenders.

All teams have injury problems - they have to deal with them.The rest of your post confirms what a complete @rse you are.Btw, none of the above, including Fax, are worthy of a place in SL at the moment, albeit London are on a roll at the moment.