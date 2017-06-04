WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Toulouse

 
Post a reply

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:14 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 548
The Chin's Back wrote:
Any chance that you could do a screen shot of your passport Jean for us doubters to see? :wink:


Don't hold your breath

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:12 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4356
Location: Carcassonne, France
Toulouse have thrashed Rochdale today. Currently 56-16.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:23 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3475
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse have thrashed Rochdale today. Currently 56-16.


Toulouse v Cats will be an interesting one.
Image

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:06 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4356
Location: Carcassonne, France
atomic wrote:
Toulouse v Cats will be an interesting one.


Wrong thread.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:08 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4356
Location: Carcassonne, France
Toulouse finally won 56-16, thereby consolidating their second place in the Championship.

I hope that Toulouse vs Hull KR will feature Jonathan Ford for Toulouse.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:09 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8413
Location: 2017 City of Culture
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I hope that Toulouse vs Hull KR will feature Jonathan Ford for Toulouse.

This already happened.

Easter Monday if I recall, Ford bossed the game versus our academy.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:18 pm
sanjunien User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5359
Location: Limoges,France
SirStan wrote:
This already happened.

Easter Monday if I recall, Ford bossed the game versus our academy.


That TO team was only marginally older on average than HKR's side.

Ford won't be back until the Super 8s if TO make it that far.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:26 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5938
London next up. Should be a good contest.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:30 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 548
Jean is forgetting the Catalan v Huddersfield game where the Huddersfield Highrollerss soundly thrashed the Calamity no fire, all smoke and mirror Dragons.

Roll on Toulouse v Crapalan in the middle 8s.

Jean will be back supporting his local team........BWFC

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:42 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5943
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Jean is forgetting the Catalan v Huddersfield game where the Huddersfield Highrollerss soundly thrashed the Calamity no fire, all smoke and mirror Dragons.

Roll on Toulouse v Crapalan in the middle 8s.

Jean will be back supporting his local team........BWFC


:lol: :ROCKS:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, ant1, barham red, Bartholemew Smythe, Biff Tannen, bramleyrhino, Budgiezilla, Him, LyndsayGill, moxi1, mwindass, rollin thunder, roofaldo2, SmokeyTA, Tricky2309 and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,4982,20076,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM