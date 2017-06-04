WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:14 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 543
The Chin's Back wrote:
Any chance that you could do a screen shot of your passport Jean for us doubters to see? :wink:


Don't hold your breath

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:12 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4356
Location: Carcassonne, France
Toulouse have thrashed Rochdale today. Currently 56-16.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:23 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3464
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse have thrashed Rochdale today. Currently 56-16.


Toulouse v Cats will be an interesting one.
Image

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:06 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4356
Location: Carcassonne, France
atomic wrote:
Toulouse v Cats will be an interesting one.


Wrong thread.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:08 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4356
Location: Carcassonne, France
Toulouse finally won 56-16, thereby consolidating their second place in the Championship.

I hope that Toulouse vs Hull KR will feature Jonathan Ford for Toulouse.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
