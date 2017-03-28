WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:04 pm
sanjunien User avatar
Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5282
Location: Limoges,France
The current squad haven't done much wrong so why change things ? Also, i'm not convinced the Toronto side is that special in Championship terms and it will be interesting to see what changes will be made next season if they win promotion as expected. TO only changed one player and that was a one for one swap and they seem to be doing ok.

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 5:22 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4184
Location: Carcassonne, France
Toulouse had massive ten tries to three win over Rochdale 52-14 at Rochdale's home ground. This win was also despite missing stars such as ace winger Kuni Minga, hooker Kane Bentley and utility forward Constantine Mika. Toulouse now sit in second place on for and against, behind only Hull KR. Their position in the top four now seems assured, barring long term injuries to several key players.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 6:12 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2676
Location: WF1
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
stars such as ace winger Kuni Minga, hooker Kane Bentley and utility forward Constantine Mika.


Any chance of Catalans getting these stars on loan?
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:20 am
sanjunien User avatar
Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5282
Location: Limoges,France
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse had massive ten tries to three win over Rochdale 52-14 at Rochdale's home ground. This win was also despite missing stars such as ace winger Kuni Minga, hooker Kane Bentley and utility forward Constantine Mika. Toulouse now sit in second place on for and against, behind only Hull KR. Their position in the top four now seems assured, barring long term injuries to several key players.

JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse had massive ten tries to three win over Rochdale 52-14 at Rochdale's home ground. This win was also despite missing stars such as ace winger Kuni Minga, hooker Kane Bentley and utility forward Constantine Mika. Toulouse now sit in second place on for and against, behind only Hull KR. Their position in the top four now seems assured, barring long term injuries to several key players.


It was an impressive display by TO. Hornets were rubbish frankly and TO should have scored more if they had been smarter. Greg White also missing but Marguerite ok without looking 100% safe on the high kick. TO gifted Hornets at least one try due to indecision behind the posts yet again which must be worrying for Houles.
No injuries for TO which is important now with some big games coming up.
Disappointed with the crowd who hardly broke out into a cheer. In fact, a million miles from the intimidating atmosphere I was expecting.

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:44 am
DemonUK User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16137
Location: Warrington
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse had massive ten tries to three win over Rochdale 52-14 at Rochdale's home ground. This win was also despite missing stars such as ace winger Kuni Minga, hooker Kane Bentley and utility forward Constantine Mika. Toulouse now sit in second place on for and against, behind only Hull KR. Their position in the top four now seems assured, barring long term injuries to several key players.


You even spout excuses when you win :)
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:21 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4184
Location: Carcassonne, France
DemonUK wrote:
You even spout excuses when you win :)


I wanted to explain why Toulouse did not run up 70-80 points against Rochdale, apart from the imperfect goal kicking of conversions. San Junien has explained that Toulouse should have scored more against poor opposition.

The Championship is now starting to look like a four team competition. The only question that is important is whether Toulouse can compete well with any of the weaker Super League clubs -- such as witless Widnes and helpless Huddersfield -- in the middle 8s.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:37 pm
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10976
Location: The City of Wakefield
3 times it's posted the same guff, not even good trolling anymore.

Hull KR V Catalans MPG.
TRINITY Wildcats.
