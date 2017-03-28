JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Toulouse had massive ten tries to three win over Rochdale 52-14 at Rochdale's home ground. This win was also despite missing stars such as ace winger Kuni Minga, hooker Kane Bentley and utility forward Constantine Mika. Toulouse now sit in second place on for and against, behind only Hull KR. Their position in the top four now seems assured, barring long term injuries to several key players.

It was an impressive display by TO. Hornets were rubbish frankly and TO should have scored more if they had been smarter. Greg White also missing but Marguerite ok without looking 100% safe on the high kick. TO gifted Hornets at least one try due to indecision behind the posts yet again which must be worrying for Houles.No injuries for TO which is important now with some big games coming up.Disappointed with the crowd who hardly broke out into a cheer. In fact, a million miles from the intimidating atmosphere I was expecting.