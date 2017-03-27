WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:19 pm
sanjunien
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5279
Location: Limoges,France
Johnno has improved a lot in the last two seasons, after becoming fairly predictable. His all round game is better and is much more influential in defence than before. Minga didn't get much of the ball on the wing yesterday but his strong runs from the middle worried Fev. Canet is a good young prop who is improving all the time after losing his head a few times last season. Boyer is a quality prop who never seems to have a bad game.

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:17 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4175
Location: Carcassonne, France
sanjunien wrote:
Johnno has improved a lot in the last two seasons, after becoming fairly predictable. His all round game is better and is much more influential in defence than before. Minga didn't get much of the ball on the wing yesterday but his strong runs from the middle worried Fev. Canet is a good young prop who is improving all the time after losing his head a few times last season. Boyer is a quality prop who never seems to have a bad game.


This is all good. However don't you think that Toulouse needs one or two big Antipodean forwards -- including at least one prop -- of NRL or near-NRL quality, in order to make progress towards promotion into Super League? Leigh did this when they signed Fui Fui Moi Moi. That Toulouse wants to promote French players is admirable, but even one big and experienced Antipodean prop or loose forward might add a little extra punch to the Toulouse forward attack.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:28 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5793
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
This is all good. However don't you think that Toulouse needs one or two big Antipodean forwards -- including at least one prop -- of NRL or near-NRL quality, in order to make progress towards promotion into Super League? Leigh did this when they signed Fui Fui Moi Moi. That Toulouse wants to promote French players is admirable, but even one big and experienced Antipodean prop or loose forward might add a little extra punch to the Toulouse forward attack.


They're holding their own for now. Maybe they'll draft players in if/when they make the middle 8s.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Toulouse

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:25 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4175
Location: Carcassonne, France
Clearwing wrote:
They're holding their own for now. Maybe they'll draft players in if/when they make the middle 8s.


Isn't there a June 30 deadline for new signings, or is that just the NRL rule?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:58 am
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3807
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Does anyone know the current capacity of Toulouse's stadium and the number of permanent seats it has?

Re: Toulouse

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:28 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1734
Duckman wrote:
Does anyone know the current capacity of Toulouse's stadium and the number of permanent seats it has?


Currently 4k all-seater I think.

However, I believe they'll move back to the Stade Des Minimes once the renovation work is complete, which will then be a 10k ground.

There's also the Ernest-Wallon which the RU play at, 19.5k capacity, and has held RL matches in the recent past.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Toulouse

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:41 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3807
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
:thumb: cheers for the info.

Re: Toulouse

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:55 pm
DemonUK
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16125
Location: Warrington
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Isn't there a June 30 deadline for new signings, or is that just the NRL rule?


Think the deadline for signings for the middle 8s is something crazy like just before the last week of the regular season
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Toulouse

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:46 pm
sanjunien
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5279
Location: Limoges,France
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
This is all good. However don't you think that Toulouse needs one or two big Antipodean forwards -- including at least one prop -- of NRL or near-NRL quality, in order to make progress towards promotion into Super League? Leigh did this when they signed Fui Fui Moi Moi. That Toulouse wants to promote French players is admirable, but even one big and experienced Antipodean prop or loose forward might add a little extra punch to the Toulouse forward attack.


It depends on who you talk to but there are supposed to be ongoing talk about DR with Catalans in the future. Money is tight at TO so there won't be any costly antipodeans coming in. The starting props have been awesome and are getting better as they learn more at this level and Hepi has been superb so far this season. I believe the current squad is good enough to do well this season IF they can keep their key players injury free, but that's probably true of many Championship sides. Anthony Marion and Andy Bentley have done well when alternating at loose forward.
c}