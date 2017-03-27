JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: This is all good. However don't you think that Toulouse needs one or two big Antipodean forwards -- including at least one prop -- of NRL or near-NRL quality, in order to make progress towards promotion into Super League? Leigh did this when they signed Fui Fui Moi Moi. That Toulouse wants to promote French players is admirable, but even one big and experienced Antipodean prop or loose forward might add a little extra punch to the Toulouse forward attack.

It depends on who you talk to but there are supposed to be ongoing talk about DR with Catalans in the future. Money is tight at TO so there won't be any costly antipodeans coming in. The starting props have been awesome and are getting better as they learn more at this level and Hepi has been superb so far this season. I believe the current squad is good enough to do well this season IF they can keep their key players injury free, but that's probably true of many Championship sides. Anthony Marion and Andy Bentley have done well when alternating at loose forward.