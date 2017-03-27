|
|
Johnno has improved a lot in the last two seasons, after becoming fairly predictable. His all round game is better and is much more influential in defence than before. Minga didn't get much of the ball on the wing yesterday but his strong runs from the middle worried Fev. Canet is a good young prop who is improving all the time after losing his head a few times last season. Boyer is a quality prop who never seems to have a bad game.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:17 pm
|
|
sanjunien wrote:
This is all good. However don't you think that Toulouse needs one or two big Antipodean forwards -- including at least one prop -- of NRL or near-NRL quality, in order to make progress towards promotion into Super League? Leigh did this when they signed Fui Fui Moi Moi. That Toulouse wants to promote French players is admirable, but even one big and experienced Antipodean prop or loose forward might add a little extra punch to the Toulouse forward attack.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:28 am
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
They're holding their own for now. Maybe they'll draft players in if/when they make the middle 8s.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:25 am
|
|
Clearwing wrote:
Isn't there a June 30 deadline for new signings, or is that just the NRL rule?
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:58 am
|
|
Does anyone know the current capacity of Toulouse's stadium and the number of permanent seats it has?
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:28 pm
|
|
Duckman wrote:
Currently 4k all-seater I think.
However, I believe they'll move back to the Stade Des Minimes once the renovation work is complete, which will then be a 10k ground.
There's also the Ernest-Wallon which the RU play at, 19.5k capacity, and has held RL matches in the recent past.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:41 pm
|
|
cheers for the info.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:55 pm
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Think the deadline for signings for the middle 8s is something crazy like just before the last week of the regular season
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:46 pm
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It depends on who you talk to but there are supposed to be ongoing talk about DR with Catalans in the future. Money is tight at TO so there won't be any costly antipodeans coming in. The starting props have been awesome and are getting better as they learn more at this level and Hepi has been superb so far this season. I believe the current squad is good enough to do well this season IF they can keep their key players injury free, but that's probably true of many Championship sides. Anthony Marion and Andy Bentley have done well when alternating at loose forward.
|
|
c}