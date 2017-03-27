sanjunien wrote: Johnno has improved a lot in the last two seasons, after becoming fairly predictable. His all round game is better and is much more influential in defence than before. Minga didn't get much of the ball on the wing yesterday but his strong runs from the middle worried Fev. Canet is a good young prop who is improving all the time after losing his head a few times last season. Boyer is a quality prop who never seems to have a bad game.

This is all good. However don't you think that Toulouse needs one or two big Antipodean forwards -- including at least one prop -- of NRL or near-NRL quality, in order to make progress towards promotion into Super League? Leigh did this when they signed Fui Fui Moi Moi. That Toulouse wants to promote French players is admirable, but even one big and experienced Antipodean prop or loose forward might add a little extra punch to the Toulouse forward attack.