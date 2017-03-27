WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Toulouse

 
Post a reply

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:43 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1685
Catalan Dragons?

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:07 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7678
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse is now placed second on for and against. But the top four seems pretty clear already. Barring major run of injuries at any of these clubs, it is looking like Hull KR clear first, followed by Toulouse, London and Featherstone (not necessarily in that order).

Hull KR have a real chance of promotion this year (probably at the expense of Widnes), but if another of what will turn out to be the bottom 4 Super League clubs has a drop in performance, I think Toulouse and London have an outside chance, but still a chance, of getting a second promotion spot. Toulouse would obviously have to be at full strength in the Middle 8s for that to happen.


Jean, the top 4 in the Championship have hardly pulled clear of the pack and you are being disingenuous towards Rochdale and Halifax who will be keeping up the pressure on the current Top 4.
Tbf, the comp is almost pointless as Hull KR will top the pile and at the moment are the only club capable of challenging in the Middle 8's, Toulouse may get their chance next season, if they can win the "overseas" battle with Toronto.
With those 2 clubs likely to challenge and with talk of a change in structure already starting, with "pressure" again on clubs to improve facilities and attendances, we could well see a return to "franchising", which, if the game is serious about expansion, is the only sensible option.

The RFL should be going along to Sky and proposing such a change and demanding an increase in funding, which would allow SL to increase to 14 clubs but, instead of "selling the sport" and gaining some positive publicity, we are more likely to end up with a fudged change.

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:22 am
dickie mint Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 410
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
Lebron James wrote:
Good win for Toulouse. Always hard to go to places like fev, Bradford, Wakefield etc because it's like going back in time 30 years and is a massive culture shock so kudos to Toulouse on getting the W

How would you know Jimbo you've never been :lol:

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:41 am
Chris.Taylor Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 08, 2006 6:38 pm
Posts: 1098
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Magnificent win by Toulouse in the alien environment of 1950s Bigfellas Stadium, playing under a Lithuanian referee.


Did you enjoy the game yesterday Jean? If i would have known you would have been there I'd have bought you a pint.

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:29 am
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 667
It is not beyond the realms of possibility that more than one Champ side could get promoted during the mid 8s.

The bottom SL teams would need to be really bad for that to happen though - I'm looking at you Widnes and Huddersfield - at least on current form. I don't think the Warrington crisis will be allowed to continue much longer.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:43 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 456
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Magnificent win by Toulouse in the alien environment of 1950s Bigfellas Stadium, playing under a Lithuanian referee.


You just can't help yourself can you, Toulouse get a win and you have to sneak a derogatory remark(s) about the home team.

Pathetic
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Grimmy, Officeboy, Salford red all over, WF Rhino and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,6812,08475,8844,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}