JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Toulouse is now placed second on for and against. But the top four seems pretty clear already. Barring major run of injuries at any of these clubs, it is looking like Hull KR clear first, followed by Toulouse, London and Featherstone (not necessarily in that order).



Hull KR have a real chance of promotion this year (probably at the expense of Widnes), but if another of what will turn out to be the bottom 4 Super League clubs has a drop in performance, I think Toulouse and London have an outside chance, but still a chance, of getting a second promotion spot. Toulouse would obviously have to be at full strength in the Middle 8s for that to happen.

Jean, the top 4 in the Championship have hardly pulled clear of the pack and you are being disingenuous towards Rochdale and Halifax who will be keeping up the pressure on the current Top 4.Tbf, the comp is almost pointless as Hull KR will top the pile and at the moment are the only club capable of challenging in the Middle 8's, Toulouse may get their chance next season, if they can win the "overseas" battle with Toronto.With those 2 clubs likely to challenge and with talk of a change in structure already starting, with "pressure" again on clubs to improve facilities and attendances, we could well see a return to "franchising", which, if the game is serious about expansion, is the only sensible option.The RFL should be going along to Sky and proposing such a change and demanding an increase in funding, which would allow SL to increase to 14 clubs but, instead of "selling the sport" and gaining some positive publicity, we are more likely to end up with a fudged change.