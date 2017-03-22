WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Re: Toulouse

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:18 pm
Ste100Centurions




JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
That is because they have chips on both shoulders from being fans of a suburb of the prestigious Wigan club.

Latics you mean :lol:

Never, we're mostly MUFC fans round here .....


& I am 'Not' even from Leigh .....

just chose to support the Greatest RL Club.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:27 pm
Clearwing





Ten nil up at Fev.
Either the rest has done them good or those star players are back.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:48 pm
RoyBoy29





You would think "star players" would be plying their trade in Super League.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 3:55 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield




RoyBoy29 wrote:
You would think "star players" would be plying their trade in Super League.

They will be playing in the super league qualifiers come the end of the year.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:07 pm
Clearwing





Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
They will be playing in the super league qualifiers come the end of the year.


Looking that way. I doubt they'll go higher than 6th but who knows.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:29 pm
Lebron James




Good win for Toulouse. Always hard to go to places like fev, Bradford, Wakefield etc because it's like going back in time 30 years and is a massive culture shock so kudos to Toulouse on getting the W

Regards

King James

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:31 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE





Location: Carcassonne, France
Magnificent win by Toulouse in the alien environment of 1950s Bigfellas Stadium, playing under a Lithuanian referee.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:37 pm
GUBRATS





Well done Toulouse , any win at Fev for any club is a good one , still a long way to go
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:10 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE





Location: Carcassonne, France
Toulouse is now placed second on for and against. But the top four seems pretty clear already. Barring major run of injuries at any of these clubs, it is looking like Hull KR clear first, followed by Toulouse, London and Featherstone (not necessarily in that order).

Hull KR have a real chance of promotion this year (probably at the expense of Widnes), but if another of what will turn out to be the bottom 4 Super League clubs has a drop in performance, I think Toulouse and London have an outside chance, but still a chance, of getting a second promotion spot. Toulouse would obviously have to be at full strength in the Middle 8s for that to happen.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:12 am
Wellsy13





Location: Hull
Which other SL club do you think may drop out?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BRIXTON, Clearwing, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, roofaldo2, Wellsy13 and 81 guests

c}