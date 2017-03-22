Toulouse is now placed second on for and against. But the top four seems pretty clear already. Barring major run of injuries at any of these clubs, it is looking like Hull KR clear first, followed by Toulouse, London and Featherstone (not necessarily in that order).



Hull KR have a real chance of promotion this year (probably at the expense of Widnes), but if another of what will turn out to be the bottom 4 Super League clubs has a drop in performance, I think Toulouse and London have an outside chance, but still a chance, of getting a second promotion spot. Toulouse would obviously have to be at full strength in the Middle 8s for that to happen.