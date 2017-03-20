Wigg'n wrote: Who cares, it was a 4th round Challenge Cup game. No one takes any notice of the cup until the final.

& here is the thing, should this attitude by RL Clubs & fans continue then CC sponsors will likely withdraw their support/funding/sponsorship at the end of the current term & potential future sponsors likely to turn away.It is entirely possible that the premier Cup comp could either cease to be or be a 2nd rate tin pot Cup only contested by Championship & CH1 Clubs with very low level sponsorship.