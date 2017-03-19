Budgiezilla wrote:
IT WAS NOT TOULOUSE RESERVES !!! You silly man....
yes both sides were 'weakened' Toulouse started with only 5 of the players from last week's game, whilst Batley had 9.
You silly Budgie, look at the players missing !!
These are the first choice and will be playing (if fit) against Fev and who didn't play in the CC
Bastien Ader
Andrew Bentley
Rhys Curran
Johnathan Ford
Tyla Hepi
Mark Kheirallah
Mourad Kriouache
Con Mika
Seb Planas
Stan Robin
Greg White
A lot of class there...
The remaining six first choice players from the first 17 are :
K Bentley,
Boyer,
Puech
Maurel
Canet
Minga
or Leha, Marguerite and Sangaré depending on how the coach is feeling.