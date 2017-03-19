WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:51 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5101
j.c wrote:
150 for this game how many other clubs were that poor


Who cares, it was a 4th round Challenge Cup game. No one takes any notice of the cup until the final.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:53 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5753
See how their crowds go over their next few home games. If they're way above this 150 I'll just assume their fans can't be arst watching a virtual reserve team compete in a competition that means zilch to them. However, if they hover around that level I'll just assume they probably don't have enough support to be sustainable at a higher level.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:54 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6734
Wigg'n wrote:
Who cares, it was a 4th round Challenge Cup game. No one takes any notice of the cup until the final.


I care but then im a proper rl fan not one who only cares about little pet projects
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:26 pm
sanjunien User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5272
Location: Limoges,France
j.c wrote:
150 for this game how many other clubs were that poor

Just about all the regulars I know were at the Carnival which is much more fun than watching the reserves getting battered. Wish i'd joined them !

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:27 pm
JonB95 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 30, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 1793
j.c wrote:
I care but then im a proper rl fan not one who only cares about little pet projects


A 'pet project' that has been in existence for 80 years?

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:35 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5739
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
sanjunien wrote:
Just about all the regulars I know were at the Carnival which is much more fun than watching the reserves getting battered. Wish i'd joined them !


IT WAS NOT TOULOUSE RESERVES !!! You silly man.... :D

yes both sides were 'weakened' Toulouse started with only 5 of the players from last week's game, whilst Batley had 9.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:39 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6734
sanjunien wrote:
Just about all the regulars I know were at the Carnival which is much more fun than watching the reserves getting battered. Wish i'd joined them !


No problem san your not on your own when making excuses when gates are crap
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Who is online

