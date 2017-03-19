WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:52 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 714
It's sad that some teams are not taking the challenge cup seriously, but with the all or nothing nature of the super 8's at the end of the season, it's understandable.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:07 am
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1055
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
It's sad that some teams are not taking the challenge cup seriously, but with the all or nothing nature of the super 8's at the end of the season, it's understandable.


It'll be interesting to see how that manifests itself in the next round , if some bigger clubs do the same , quite possibly to the detriment of the competition , and the response to that
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:30 am
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4887
GUBRATS wrote:
It'll be interesting to see how that manifests itself in the next round , if some bigger clubs do the same , quite possibly to the detriment of the competition , and the response to that


I would assume that we (hkr) are looking at the CC as a way of seeing were we really are in terms of SL aspirations. So far the championship is not really preparing us for any kind of quality challenge.

Ideally we get through to a point were we can draw a widnes / Hudds and use that as a marker game to see how our team stands up.

Will we win the cup, no way but the income and interest will be nice while it lasts.

Just a note: Probably get turned over by Sheffield now I've said that this in which case we are concentrating on the league

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:31 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7644
IF Toulouse are saving themselves for the League, then fair enough.
However, playing in the cup, against better opposition, would surely have helped them prepare for the middle 8's (assuming that they get there).
Also, unless they are planning to have a mid season recruitment drive, this season will be too early for them to have a proper dig at promotion, so they may as well have gone all out to progress in the cup.
You have to say, well done Batley as this was a tough trip for them.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:08 pm
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6730
sanjunien wrote:
Yep, 150 ish is about right - many reasons but mainly due to the lack of interest shown in the CC by Houles. Nobody is going to be motivated to watch the reserves playing in a meaningless match when a beating is inevitable. The kids did well against a tidy Batley side who oozed experience and know-how.
Almost a full squad for the Fev game with only Con Mike still unavailable I believe.


Oh dear not a good attendance,time to tipex toulouse off the rl map and stick a pin in somewhere else
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:51 pm
sanjunien
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5271
Location: Limoges,France
Good idea but would you allow them to carry on playing in the Elite ?

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 3:53 pm
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6730
sanjunien wrote:
Good idea but would you allow them to carry on playing in the Elite ?


Only if they relocate to paris
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:45 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4153
Location: Carcassonne, France
Towns88 wrote:
Not bad outcome? :lol: . Batley had players missing plus the gruelling long trip to France and thrashed Toulouse on the back of already having had 40 put on them earlier in the season. Many Batley players probably didn't sleep Friday night due to work and travel. In essence, Batley's second string beat Toulouse with their eyes closed. Meanwhile in the championship, Sheffield have recorded just 1 victory this season and have looked dreadful, yet convincingly saw off Toulouse.


My mistake earlier to say that Toulouse had nine players missing. In fact Toulouse had ten (10) players missing when you add the injured Constantine Mika. So Batley with four or five players missing (allegedly) --- not a second string Batley team by any means -- beat a mostly reserve Toulouse team. Some achievement! :roll:

Remind me now where Toulouse sit on the Championship table, and where Batley sit.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
c}