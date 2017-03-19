IF Toulouse are saving themselves for the League, then fair enough.
However, playing in the cup, against better opposition, would surely have helped them prepare for the middle 8's (assuming that they get there).
Also, unless they are planning to have a mid season recruitment drive, this season will be too early for them to have a proper dig at promotion, so they may as well have gone all out to progress in the cup.
You have to say, well done Batley as this was a tough trip for them.
