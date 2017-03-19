GUBRATS wrote: It'll be interesting to see how that manifests itself in the next round , if some bigger clubs do the same , quite possibly to the detriment of the competition , and the response to that

I would assume that we (hkr) are looking at the CC as a way of seeing were we really are in terms of SL aspirations. So far the championship is not really preparing us for any kind of quality challenge.Ideally we get through to a point were we can draw a widnes / Hudds and use that as a marker game to see how our team stands up.Will we win the cup, no way but the income and interest will be nice while it lasts.Just a note: Probably get turned over by Sheffield now I've said that this in which case we are concentrating on the league