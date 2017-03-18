|
Can anyone translate this for those of us that don't understand btec English.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:57 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Can anyone translate this for those of us that don't understand btec English.
Basically he's saying " Saints are 5hit "
Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:25 pm
Can somebody confirm the attendance , it has been suggested as 150
Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:29 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Lebron James wrote:
Can anyone translate this for those of us that don't understand btec English.
Yeah,don't waste your money watching French crap.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:22 pm
Batley had 5 or 6 missing too including Castleford duo star half back Thomas "Sherlock" Holmes and barnstorming prop William Maher.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:34 am
Towns88 wrote:
Batley had 5 or 6 missing too including Castleford duo star half back Thomas "Sherlock" Holmes and barnstorming prop William Maher.
Toulouse didn't have "five or six" missing, they had nine (9), which included all but one of their imports, which included their full back, both their halves, and their French captain. Toulouse were much more disadvantaged than Batley. But as I pointed out, they chose to do this to preserve their most precious resources for achieving a top four position in the Championship, while simultaneously enabling their reserve players an opportunity to play. So under the circumstances, losing by six tries to three was not a bad outcome for Toulouse.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:36 am
GUBRATS wrote:
Can somebody confirm the attendance , it has been suggested as 150
Yep, 150 ish is about right - many reasons but mainly due to the lack of interest shown in the CC by Houles. Nobody is going to be motivated to watch the reserves playing in a meaningless match when a beating is inevitable. The kids did well against a tidy Batley side who oozed experience and know-how.
Almost a full squad for the Fev game with only Con Mike still unavailable I believe.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:55 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse didn't have "five or six" missing, they had nine (9), which included all but one of their imports, which included their full back, both their halves, and their French captain. Toulouse were much more disadvantaged than Batley. But as I pointed out, they chose to do this to preserve their most precious resources for achieving a top four position in the Championship, while simultaneously enabling their reserve players an opportunity to play. So under the circumstances, losing by six tries to three was not a bad outcome for Toulouse.
Not bad outcome?
. Batley had players missing plus the gruelling long trip to France and thrashed Toulouse on the back of already having had 40 put on them earlier in the season. Many Batley players probably didn't sleep Friday night due to work and travel. In essence, Batley's second string beat Toulouse with their eyes closed. Meanwhile in the championship, Sheffield have recorded just 1 victory this season and have looked dreadful, yet convincingly saw off Toulouse.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:59 am
sanjunien wrote:
Yep, 150 ish is about right - many reasons but mainly due to the lack of interest shown in the CC by Houles. Nobody is going to be motivated to watch the reserves playing in a meaningless match when a beating is inevitable. The kids did well against a tidy Batley side who oozed experience and know-how.
Almost a full squad for the Fev game with only Con Mike still unavailable I believe.
With that little interest you have to wonder why they bothered entering , dragging Batley over at all , they were certainly interested last season
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:11 am
GUBRATS wrote:
With that little interest you have to wonder why they bothered entering , dragging Batley over at all , they were certainly interested last season
It was a chance for the reserves + youths to get a game against good opposition and make a claim for a first team place. Job done.
