JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Toulouse didn't have "five or six" missing, they had nine (9), which included all but one of their imports, which included their full back, both their halves, and their French captain. Toulouse were much more disadvantaged than Batley. But as I pointed out, they chose to do this to preserve their most precious resources for achieving a top four position in the Championship, while simultaneously enabling their reserve players an opportunity to play. So under the circumstances, losing by six tries to three was not a bad outcome for Toulouse.

Not bad outcome?. Batley had players missing plus the gruelling long trip to France and thrashed Toulouse on the back of already having had 40 put on them earlier in the season. Many Batley players probably didn't sleep Friday night due to work and travel. In essence, Batley's second string beat Toulouse with their eyes closed. Meanwhile in the championship, Sheffield have recorded just 1 victory this season and have looked dreadful, yet convincingly saw off Toulouse.