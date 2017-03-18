WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:45 pm
Lebron James
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 738
Cokey wrote:
The Bulldogs blitz owd cappy pooz boys :P . C'mon cappy, where's your excuses for this? :lol: :lol: :lol: Yer better off watching a team like Leigh,and getting value for money. :DANCE:


Can anyone translate this for those of us that don't understand btec English.

Regards

King james

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:57 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1050
Lebron James wrote:
Can anyone translate this for those of us that don't understand btec English.

Regards

King james


Basically he's saying " Saints are 5hit "
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:25 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1050
Can somebody confirm the attendance , it has been suggested as 150
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:29 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2262
Location: LEYTH
Lebron James wrote:
Can anyone translate this for those of us that don't understand btec English.

Regards

King james


Yeah,don't waste your money watching French crap.

Regards

Hokey Cokey.
Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:22 pm
Towns88
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3140
Batley had 5 or 6 missing too including Castleford duo star half back Thomas "Sherlock" Holmes and barnstorming prop William Maher.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:34 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4151
Location: Carcassonne, France
Towns88 wrote:
Batley had 5 or 6 missing too including Castleford duo star half back Thomas "Sherlock" Holmes and barnstorming prop William Maher.


Toulouse didn't have "five or six" missing, they had nine (9), which included all but one of their imports, which included their full back, both their halves, and their French captain. Toulouse were much more disadvantaged than Batley. But as I pointed out, they chose to do this to preserve their most precious resources for achieving a top four position in the Championship, while simultaneously enabling their reserve players an opportunity to play. So under the circumstances, losing by six tries to three was not a bad outcome for Toulouse.
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:36 am
sanjunien
Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5269
Location: Limoges,France
GUBRATS wrote:
Can somebody confirm the attendance , it has been suggested as 150

Yep, 150 ish is about right - many reasons but mainly due to the lack of interest shown in the CC by Houles. Nobody is going to be motivated to watch the reserves playing in a meaningless match when a beating is inevitable. The kids did well against a tidy Batley side who oozed experience and know-how.
Almost a full squad for the Fev game with only Con Mike still unavailable I believe.
c}