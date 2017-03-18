Towns88 wrote: Batley had 5 or 6 missing too including Castleford duo star half back Thomas "Sherlock" Holmes and barnstorming prop William Maher.

Toulouse didn't have "five or six" missing, they had nine (9), which included all but one of their imports, which included their full back, both their halves, and their French captain. Toulouse were much more disadvantaged than Batley. But as I pointed out, they chose to do this to preserve their most precious resources for achieving a top four position in the Championship, while simultaneously enabling their reserve players an opportunity to play. So under the circumstances, losing by six tries to three was not a bad outcome for Toulouse.