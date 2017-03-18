WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Toulouse

 
Post a reply

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 3:31 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5737
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
FT: TOULOUSE 16 BATLEY 34 !!! :lol: :lol: :lol:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 3:47 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2252
Location: LEYTH
Budgiezilla wrote:
FT: TOULOUSE 16 BATLEY 34 !!! :lol: :lol: :lol:


The Bulldogs blitz owd cappy pooz boys :P . C'mon cappy, where's your excuses for this? :lol: :lol: :lol: Yer better off watching a team like Leigh,and getting value for money. :DANCE:
Image Image Image

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:23 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5096
Cokey wrote:
The Bulldogs blitz owd cappy pooz boys :P . C'mon cappy, where's your excuses for this? :lol: :lol: :lol: Yer better off watching a team like Leigh,and getting value for money. :DANCE:


Are you 12?

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:43 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2252
Location: LEYTH
Wigg'n wrote:
Are you 12?


Yes.........And?
Image Image Image

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:06 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12373
Location: Huddersfield
was it raining :DEPRESSED: :wink:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:22 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4150
Location: Carcassonne, France
brearley84 wrote:
was it raining :DEPRESSED: :wink:


No, but Toulouse rested half their team for this one. Apart from the important players who were injured or suspended (esp Constantine Mika and Rhys Curran) they rested goal kicking full back Mark Kheirallah, star halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislas Robin, loose forward Andrew Bentley, and second rower and captain Sebastien Planas, among others. They played without more than half their regular team. Toulouse were concerned with not risking injuries in a competition that they cannot win at this stage of their development. Better that they preserve their resources for a Championship top four position and a place in the Middle eights. Wise move.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:45 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5737
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
:lol:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:47 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1039
So just their French team then , still a loss , at home too
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:51 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10104
toulouse had as much chance of winning the cup as leigh do

im sure they have bigger a priority this season

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:26 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5737
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
number 6 wrote:
toulouse had as much chance of winning the cup as leigh do

im sure they have bigger a priority this season


As do MOST other teams....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Barrie's Glass Eye, Budgiezilla, cas all the way, Clearwing, HKRYorkie, JEAN CAPDOUZE, mrpurfect, Paul Hamilton, pmarrow, Sarf Essex Taff, Snowy, steadygetyerboots-on, Trainman, Wigg'n, Yahoo [Bot], Ziggy Stardust and 146 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,2542,04175,8614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
18-24
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
12-14
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
8-30
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 17:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
24-28
ST. HELENS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  














c}