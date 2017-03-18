brearley84 wrote: was it raining

No, but Toulouse rested half their team for this one. Apart from the important players who were injured or suspended (esp Constantine Mika and Rhys Curran) they rested goal kicking full back Mark Kheirallah, star halves Jonathan Ford and Stanislas Robin, loose forward Andrew Bentley, and second rower and captain Sebastien Planas, among others. They played without more than half their regular team. Toulouse were concerned with not risking injuries in a competition that they cannot win at this stage of their development. Better that they preserve their resources for a Championship top four position and a place in the Middle eights. Wise move.