sanjunien wrote:
Top game and superb entertainment for the big crowd. TO were without K Bentley, Marguerite, Greg White, Con Mika and crucially Rhys Curran who has been the most consistent performer over the past few seasons. Houles needed to patch up the left side and for some srange reason played Minga at right cenre, maurel (right winger) on the left wing. The teamwas unbalanced and looked unsure. Andrew Bentley, a solid prop played at loose foward which didn't work and allowed the quick breaks from Murphy and Atkin & co. Saying that, they deserved the win and got the points so well done anyway bu Houles made it dfficult for his team ith some dubious tactics imo.
These tough hard fought wins are what Toulouse need at this stage I think. Not sure about the repositioning of Minga & Maurel but isn't Bentley the regular loose forward, I can't remember him playing prop?
Anthony Marion played most of last season at loose forward, even before Andrew had his injury. Marion played at hooker yesterday with Kriouache as sub which is strange when Kane Bentley wasn't selected.
Yep, TO need to 'tough it out' on such days but putting Minga at right centre and Maurel at left wing when Ader and Maurel have been rock solid on the right is a mystery. Ok, losing both White and Curran left side is a loss but taking Minga away from the left was suicidal (again, imo)
sanjunien wrote:
What is the injury situation now?
Greg White, shoulder problem and out for two weeks. Con Mika thigh problem I beieve and out for six weeks. Kane Bentley rested for the Swinton game but played today for the Broncos. Curran and Marguerite suspended for one more match I believe.
Houles announced that the CC is low priority this season so I suppose the bigger names will be rested.
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Another try for Kuni Minga. Is there anywhere that does player stats for the Championship? I would imagine he's top try scorer as things stand, despite missing last week with injury. What is the record number of trys in a season for the Championship?
Not sure if he holds the record for the second tier but Neil Turley got something like 53 tries (it was definitely at least 50) for Leigh in the second tier a few years back.
wiganermike wrote:
55 tries in his debut season by all accounts. Not sure how many games that covered but his overall career record was 132 tries in 122 games. Pretty impressive even if most of those games were played in the Championship.
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Another try for Kuni Minga. Is there anywhere that does player stats for the Championship? I would imagine he's top try scorer as things stand, despite missing last week with injury. What is the record number of trys in a season for the Championship?
Currently tied 7 a piece with Andrew Heffernan.
SaleSlim wrote:
Very similar to Brierley's 133 in 125 for Leigh. Dunno what his best-season tally was though.
Didn't Yere score a boatload for Sheffield one season, like 40+? (Just read Wikipedia, says he soced 46 tries in the 2013 season).
