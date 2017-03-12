sanjunien wrote:

Top game and superb entertainment for the big crowd. TO were without K Bentley, Marguerite, Greg White, Con Mika and crucially Rhys Curran who has been the most consistent performer over the past few seasons. Houles needed to patch up the left side and for some srange reason played Minga at right cenre, maurel (right winger) on the left wing. The teamwas unbalanced and looked unsure. Andrew Bentley, a solid prop played at loose foward which didn't work and allowed the quick breaks from Murphy and Atkin & co. Saying that, they deserved the win and got the points so well done anyway bu Houles made it dfficult for his team ith some dubious tactics imo.