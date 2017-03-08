Wellsy13

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm

Posts: 9672

Location: Hull



Website Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm9672Hull

Gallanteer wrote: But surely, therefore, if the French leagues themselves were stronger and had better financial support and media coverage, the demand to get into SL would diminish. I don't see clubs in football Ligue 1 wanting to play in the Premier League. Therefore the answer is actually for the french RL along with the RFL governing body to grow RL domestically in France rather than reduce the need by simply including them in the English leagues. Long term doing so is self defeating even though it may look good in the short or medium term.



Or, as I finished my previous post, make SL truly European, and have the top sides in all domestic top leagues instead of just the top four of the english championship. It then truly becomes a European SL.

What other domestic top leagues are you speaking of?



I don't think you understand just how small rugby league is on the continent. What other domestic top leagues are you speaking of?I don't think you understand just how small rugby league is on the continent. Gallanteer

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am

Posts: 648

Wellsy13 wrote: What other domestic top leagues are you speaking of?



I don't think you understand just how small rugby league is on the continent.



That was my original point though. Simply adding French teams into UK leagues (regardless of them being called a European SL) will not actually grow the sport in France. 10 years or more of Catalans have proved that point already.



What is needed is to grow the domestic leagues. Having their biggest clubs play in SL actually decreases rather than increases that from happening. We will never have true international matches until then. Putting big teams from France into SL is short termism and is ultimately self defeating. Unfortunately, patience is not accepted in the world today.



My suggestion was a possible way around this, by top teams in domestic leagues competing to get into SL. Sure, it'll take years for the teams to get good enough and there'd be many failures, but it's fair and may inspire domestic leagues to have something to exist for. That was my original point though. Simply adding French teams into UK leagues (regardless of them being called a European SL) will not actually grow the sport in France. 10 years or more of Catalans have proved that point already.What is needed is to grow the domestic leagues. Having their biggest clubs play in SL actually decreases rather than increases that from happening. We will never have true international matches until then. Putting big teams from France into SL is short termism and is ultimately self defeating. Unfortunately, patience is not accepted in the world today.My suggestion was a possible way around this, by top teams in domestic leagues competing to get into SL. Sure, it'll take years for the teams to get good enough and there'd be many failures, but it's fair and may inspire domestic leagues to have something to exist for. And the Geek shall inherit the Earth! Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm

Posts: 1372

Binosh wrote: You do have to laugh at the irony of this post, someone who signs off with "King James" calling somebody a moron on a virtual RL chat room.



Regards



Baron Von Binosh

& the crowd went wild for Best Post in Thread !!!







Class. <genuinely> & the crowd went wild for!!!Class. DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 1724

Gallanteer wrote: That was my original point though. Simply adding French teams into UK leagues (regardless of them being called a European SL) will not actually grow the sport in France. 10 years or more of Catalans have proved that point already.



What is needed is to grow the domestic leagues. Having their biggest clubs play in SL actually decreases rather than increases that from happening. We will never have true international matches until then. Putting big teams from France into SL is short termism and is ultimately self defeating. Unfortunately, patience is not accepted in the world today.



My suggestion was a possible way around this, by top teams in domestic leagues competing to get into SL. Sure, it'll take years for the teams to get good enough and there'd be many failures, but it's fair and may inspire domestic leagues to have something to exist for.



I see this argument a lot regarding Catalans, and lately Toulouse and Toronto.



"They need to play in the French league", "we need to grow a French domestic league" etc. It's pie in the sky stuff. If left to "grow" on it's own, it'd take decades at least to bring it up to par with SL. There isn't the money, the interest or the expertise to do it.



What the inclusion of Catalans in SL does for French RL is create interest (media, corporate, fan, participation), creates a pathway for French RL players to earn a living from the sport, attracts investment, sponsors, broadcasters, it brings more money into French RL to invest in grassroots and coaching. It gives other clubs something to aspire to, like Toulouse, like Avignon.



Basically what it does is massively speed up the development of French RL versus the speed it'd have grown if left to it's own devises.



You mention "true international matches". I reckon the France team right now would give England a better game than the team of 10-15 years ago. And that's from one club, who've only had 10 real years to produce players. Imagine in another ten years and Toulouse have done similar whilst Catalans continue to bring players through. That's not short-termism. I see this argument a lot regarding Catalans, and lately Toulouse and Toronto."They need to play in the French league", "we need to grow a French domestic league" etc. It's pie in the sky stuff. If left to "grow" on it's own, it'd take decades at least to bring it up to par with SL. There isn't the money, the interest or the expertise to do it.What the inclusion of Catalans in SL does for French RL is create interest (media, corporate, fan, participation), creates a pathway for French RL players to earn a living from the sport, attracts investment, sponsors, broadcasters, it brings more money into French RL to invest in grassroots and coaching. It gives other clubs something to aspire to, like Toulouse, like Avignon.Basically what it does is massively speed up the development of French RL versus the speed it'd have grown if left to it's own devises.You mention "true international matches". I reckon the France team right now would give England a better game than the team of 10-15 years ago. And that's from one club, who've only had 10 real years to produce players. Imagine in another ten years and Toulouse have done similar whilst Catalans continue to bring players through. That's not short-termism. Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. Gallanteer

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am

Posts: 648

DGM wrote: I see this argument a lot regarding Catalans, and lately Toulouse and Toronto.



"They need to play in the French league", "we need to grow a French domestic league" etc. It's pie in the sky stuff. If left to "grow" on it's own, it'd take decades at least to bring it up to par with SL. There isn't the money, the interest or the expertise to do it.



What the inclusion of Catalans in SL does for French RL is create interest (media, corporate, fan, participation), creates a pathway for French RL players to earn a living from the sport, attracts investment, sponsors, broadcasters, it brings more money into French RL to invest in grassroots and coaching. It gives other clubs something to aspire to, like Toulouse, like Avignon.



Basically what it does is massively speed up the development of French RL versus the speed it'd have grown if left to it's own devises.



You mention "true international matches". I reckon the France team right now would give England a better game than the team of 10-15 years ago. And that's from one club, who've only had 10 real years to produce players. Imagine in another ten years and Toulouse have done similar whilst Catalans continue to bring players through. That's not short-termism.



I can't disagree with any of your points short term. Only time will tell if this is an impatient boom and bust strategy or the correct way forward to expand the game and not at the expense of the core support.



Unfortunately we may need to wait 10+ years to find out, and I doubt I'll be able to find this post to eat humble pie or say I told you so.



In the interim, I'm going to stick to my own belief and respect your opposing decision.



One parting shot though. Say in ten years there are eight French teams in the various existing leagues, do they continue or start to look at a true French SL? If the stay, does that lead to a decrease in UK based teams? I can't disagree with any of your points short term. Only time will tell if this is an impatient boom and bust strategy or the correct way forward to expand the game and not at the expense of the core support.Unfortunately we may need to wait 10+ years to find out, and I doubt I'll be able to find this post to eat humble pie or say I told you so.In the interim, I'm going to stick to my own belief and respect your opposing decision.One parting shot though. Say in ten years there are eight French teams in the various existing leagues, do they continue or start to look at a true French SL? If the stay, does that lead to a decrease in UK based teams? And the Geek shall inherit the Earth! JEAN CAPDOUZE

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm

Posts: 4140

Location: Carcassonne, France

Gallanteer wrote: I can't disagree with any of your points short term. Only time will tell if this is an impatient boom and bust strategy or the correct way forward to expand the game and not at the expense of the core support.



Unfortunately we may need to wait 10+ years to find out, and I doubt I'll be able to find this post to eat humble pie or say I told you so.



In the interim, I'm going to stick to my own belief and respect your opposing decision.



One parting shot though. Say in ten years there are eight French teams in the various existing leagues, do they continue or start to look at a true French SL? If the stay, does that lead to a decrease in UK based teams?





In ten years there won't be eight French teams in various existing leagues. We'll be very lucky if there are six or even just four. In ten years there won't be eight French teams in various existing leagues. We'll be very lucky if there are six or even just four. Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!



Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020! GUBRATS

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1027

Well another win at home for Toulouse , but a tight affair by the look of it snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb JEAN CAPDOUZE

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm

Posts: 4140

Location: Carcassonne, France

GUBRATS wrote: Well another win at home for Toulouse , but a tight affair by the look of it



For the game against Swinton, Toulouse was without several stars again, this time including international hooker Kane Bentley, powerful Australian loose forward Constantine Mika, and dazzling centre Gavin Marguerite. Fortunately the team was still able to get the job done 36-28. For the game against Swinton, Toulouse was without several stars again, this time including international hooker Kane Bentley, powerful Australian loose forward Constantine Mika, and dazzling centre Gavin Marguerite. Fortunately the team was still able to get the job done 36-28. Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!



Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020! Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: JEAN CAPDOUZE, SaleSlim, thefaxfanman and 60 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 1 ... 21 248 posts • Page 25 of 25 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,533,740 461 75,830 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sun 12th Mar : 05:00 NRL-R2 WESTS v PENRITH TV Sun 12th Mar : 07:30 NRL-R2 ST GEORGE v PARRAMATTA TV Sun 12th Mar : 14:00 CH1-R2 HEMEL v HUNSLET Sun 12th Mar : 14:00 CH1-R2 OXFORD v WORKINGTON Sun 12th Mar : 14:00 CH1-R2 WHITEHAVEN v TORONTO TV Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH-R6 HALIFAX v LONDON Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH-R6 BRADFORD v BATLEY Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH-R6 ROCHDALE v OLDHAM Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH-R6 DEWSBURY v HULL KR Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH1-R2 CELTIC v DONCASTER Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 SL-R4 WIDNES v CASTLEFORD Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH-R6 SHEFFIELD v FEATHERSTONE > Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 SL-R4 WAKEFIELD v SALFORD < Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH1-R2 NEWCASTLE v LONDON Sun 12th Mar : 15:00 CH1-R2 COVENTY v BARROW



























c}