|
Joined:
Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pmPosts:
9672Location:
Hull
|
Gallanteer wrote:
But surely, therefore, if the French leagues themselves were stronger and had better financial support and media coverage, the demand to get into SL would diminish. I don't see clubs in football Ligue 1 wanting to play in the Premier League. Therefore the answer is actually for the french RL along with the RFL governing body to grow RL domestically in France rather than reduce the need by simply including them in the English leagues. Long term doing so is self defeating even though it may look good in the short or medium term.
Or, as I finished my previous post, make SL truly European, and have the top sides in all domestic top leagues instead of just the top four of the english championship. It then truly becomes a European SL.
What other domestic top leagues are you speaking of?
I don't think you understand just how small rugby league is on the continent.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 648
|
Wellsy13 wrote:
What other domestic top leagues are you speaking of?
I don't think you understand just how small rugby league is on the continent.
That was my original point though. Simply adding French teams into UK leagues (regardless of them being called a European SL) will not actually grow the sport in France. 10 years or more of Catalans have proved that point already.
What is needed is to grow the domestic leagues. Having their biggest clubs play in SL actually decreases rather than increases that from happening. We will never have true international matches until then. Putting big teams from France into SL is short termism and is ultimately self defeating. Unfortunately, patience is not accepted in the world today.
My suggestion was a possible way around this, by top teams in domestic leagues competing to get into SL. Sure, it'll take years for the teams to get good enough and there'd be many failures, but it's fair and may inspire domestic leagues to have something to exist for.
|
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:24 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1372
|
Binosh wrote:
You do have to laugh at the irony of this post, someone who signs off with "King James" calling somebody a moron on a virtual RL chat room.
Regards
Baron Von Binosh
& the crowd went wild for Best Post in Thread
!!!
Class. <genuinely>
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 3:43 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1724
|
Gallanteer wrote:
That was my original point though. Simply adding French teams into UK leagues (regardless of them being called a European SL) will not actually grow the sport in France. 10 years or more of Catalans have proved that point already.
What is needed is to grow the domestic leagues. Having their biggest clubs play in SL actually decreases rather than increases that from happening. We will never have true international matches until then. Putting big teams from France into SL is short termism and is ultimately self defeating. Unfortunately, patience is not accepted in the world today.
My suggestion was a possible way around this, by top teams in domestic leagues competing to get into SL. Sure, it'll take years for the teams to get good enough and there'd be many failures, but it's fair and may inspire domestic leagues to have something to exist for.
I see this argument a lot regarding Catalans, and lately Toulouse and Toronto.
"They need to play in the French league", "we need to grow a French domestic league" etc. It's pie in the sky stuff. If left to "grow" on it's own, it'd take decades at least to bring it up to par with SL. There isn't the money, the interest or the expertise to do it.
What the inclusion of Catalans in SL does for French RL is create interest (media, corporate, fan, participation), creates a pathway for French RL players to earn a living from the sport, attracts investment, sponsors, broadcasters, it brings more money into French RL to invest in grassroots and coaching. It gives other clubs something to aspire to, like Toulouse, like Avignon.
Basically what it does is massively speed up the development of French RL versus the speed it'd have grown if left to it's own devises.
You mention "true international matches". I reckon the France team right now would give England a better game than the team of 10-15 years ago. And that's from one club, who've only had 10 real years to produce players. Imagine in another ten years and Toulouse have done similar whilst Catalans continue to bring players through. That's not short-termism.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 5:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 648
|
DGM wrote:
I see this argument a lot regarding Catalans, and lately Toulouse and Toronto.
"They need to play in the French league", "we need to grow a French domestic league" etc. It's pie in the sky stuff. If left to "grow" on it's own, it'd take decades at least to bring it up to par with SL. There isn't the money, the interest or the expertise to do it.
What the inclusion of Catalans in SL does for French RL is create interest (media, corporate, fan, participation), creates a pathway for French RL players to earn a living from the sport, attracts investment, sponsors, broadcasters, it brings more money into French RL to invest in grassroots and coaching. It gives other clubs something to aspire to, like Toulouse, like Avignon.
Basically what it does is massively speed up the development of French RL versus the speed it'd have grown if left to it's own devises.
You mention "true international matches". I reckon the France team right now would give England a better game than the team of 10-15 years ago. And that's from one club, who've only had 10 real years to produce players. Imagine in another ten years and Toulouse have done similar whilst Catalans continue to bring players through. That's not short-termism.
I can't disagree with any of your points short term. Only time will tell if this is an impatient boom and bust strategy or the correct way forward to expand the game and not at the expense of the core support.
Unfortunately we may need to wait 10+ years to find out, and I doubt I'll be able to find this post to eat humble pie or say I told you so.
In the interim, I'm going to stick to my own belief and respect your opposing decision.
One parting shot though. Say in ten years there are eight French teams in the various existing leagues, do they continue or start to look at a true French SL? If the stay, does that lead to a decrease in UK based teams?
|
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:30 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4137
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Gallanteer wrote:
I can't disagree with any of your points short term. Only time will tell if this is an impatient boom and bust strategy or the correct way forward to expand the game and not at the expense of the core support.
Unfortunately we may need to wait 10+ years to find out, and I doubt I'll be able to find this post to eat humble pie or say I told you so.
In the interim, I'm going to stick to my own belief and respect your opposing decision.
One parting shot though. Say in ten years there are eight French teams in the various existing leagues, do they continue or start to look at a true French SL? If the stay, does that lead to a decrease in UK based teams?
In ten years there won't be eight French teams in various existing leagues. We'll be very lucky if there are six or even just four.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:16 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1027
|
Well another win at home for Toulouse , but a tight affair by the look of it
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb