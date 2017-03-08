Gallanteer wrote: That was my original point though. Simply adding French teams into UK leagues (regardless of them being called a European SL) will not actually grow the sport in France. 10 years or more of Catalans have proved that point already.



What is needed is to grow the domestic leagues. Having their biggest clubs play in SL actually decreases rather than increases that from happening. We will never have true international matches until then. Putting big teams from France into SL is short termism and is ultimately self defeating. Unfortunately, patience is not accepted in the world today.



My suggestion was a possible way around this, by top teams in domestic leagues competing to get into SL. Sure, it'll take years for the teams to get good enough and there'd be many failures, but it's fair and may inspire domestic leagues to have something to exist for.

I see this argument a lot regarding Catalans, and lately Toulouse and Toronto."They need to play in the French league", "we need to grow a French domestic league" etc. It's pie in the sky stuff. If left to "grow" on it's own, it'd take decades at least to bring it up to par with SL. There isn't the money, the interest or the expertise to do it.What the inclusion of Catalans in SL does for French RL is create interest (media, corporate, fan, participation), creates a pathway for French RL players to earn a living from the sport, attracts investment, sponsors, broadcasters, it brings more money into French RL to invest in grassroots and coaching. It gives other clubs something to aspire to, like Toulouse, like Avignon.Basically what it does is massively speed up the development of French RL versus the speed it'd have grown if left to it's own devises.You mention "true international matches". I reckon the France team right now would give England a better game than the team of 10-15 years ago. And that's from one club, who've only had 10 real years to produce players. Imagine in another ten years and Toulouse have done similar whilst Catalans continue to bring players through. That's not short-termism.