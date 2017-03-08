WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Toulouse

 
Post a reply

Re: Toulouse

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:50 pm
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9670
Location: Hull
Gallanteer wrote:
But surely, therefore, if the French leagues themselves were stronger and had better financial support and media coverage, the demand to get into SL would diminish. I don't see clubs in football Ligue 1 wanting to play in the Premier League. Therefore the answer is actually for the french RL along with the RFL governing body to grow RL domestically in France rather than reduce the need by simply including them in the English leagues. Long term doing so is self defeating even though it may look good in the short or medium term.

Or, as I finished my previous post, make SL truly European, and have the top sides in all domestic top leagues instead of just the top four of the english championship. It then truly becomes a European SL.

What other domestic top leagues are you speaking of?

I don't think you understand just how small rugby league is on the continent.
Image

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:00 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 647
Wellsy13 wrote:
What other domestic top leagues are you speaking of?

I don't think you understand just how small rugby league is on the continent.


That was my original point though. Simply adding French teams into UK leagues (regardless of them being called a European SL) will not actually grow the sport in France. 10 years or more of Catalans have proved that point already.

What is needed is to grow the domestic leagues. Having their biggest clubs play in SL actually decreases rather than increases that from happening. We will never have true international matches until then. Putting big teams from France into SL is short termism and is ultimately self defeating. Unfortunately, patience is not accepted in the world today.

My suggestion was a possible way around this, by top teams in domestic leagues competing to get into SL. Sure, it'll take years for the teams to get good enough and there'd be many failures, but it's fair and may inspire domestic leagues to have something to exist for.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:24 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1363
Binosh wrote:
You do have to laugh at the irony of this post, someone who signs off with "King James" calling somebody a moron on a virtual RL chat room.

Regards

Baron Von Binosh

& the crowd went wild for Best Post in Thread !!!

:CLAP: :BOW: :CLAP:

Class. <genuinely>

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 3:43 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1724
Gallanteer wrote:
That was my original point though. Simply adding French teams into UK leagues (regardless of them being called a European SL) will not actually grow the sport in France. 10 years or more of Catalans have proved that point already.

What is needed is to grow the domestic leagues. Having their biggest clubs play in SL actually decreases rather than increases that from happening. We will never have true international matches until then. Putting big teams from France into SL is short termism and is ultimately self defeating. Unfortunately, patience is not accepted in the world today.

My suggestion was a possible way around this, by top teams in domestic leagues competing to get into SL. Sure, it'll take years for the teams to get good enough and there'd be many failures, but it's fair and may inspire domestic leagues to have something to exist for.


I see this argument a lot regarding Catalans, and lately Toulouse and Toronto.

"They need to play in the French league", "we need to grow a French domestic league" etc. It's pie in the sky stuff. If left to "grow" on it's own, it'd take decades at least to bring it up to par with SL. There isn't the money, the interest or the expertise to do it.

What the inclusion of Catalans in SL does for French RL is create interest (media, corporate, fan, participation), creates a pathway for French RL players to earn a living from the sport, attracts investment, sponsors, broadcasters, it brings more money into French RL to invest in grassroots and coaching. It gives other clubs something to aspire to, like Toulouse, like Avignon.

Basically what it does is massively speed up the development of French RL versus the speed it'd have grown if left to it's own devises.

You mention "true international matches". I reckon the France team right now would give England a better game than the team of 10-15 years ago. And that's from one club, who've only had 10 real years to produce players. Imagine in another ten years and Toulouse have done similar whilst Catalans continue to bring players through. That's not short-termism.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 5:32 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 647
DGM wrote:
I see this argument a lot regarding Catalans, and lately Toulouse and Toronto.

"They need to play in the French league", "we need to grow a French domestic league" etc. It's pie in the sky stuff. If left to "grow" on it's own, it'd take decades at least to bring it up to par with SL. There isn't the money, the interest or the expertise to do it.

What the inclusion of Catalans in SL does for French RL is create interest (media, corporate, fan, participation), creates a pathway for French RL players to earn a living from the sport, attracts investment, sponsors, broadcasters, it brings more money into French RL to invest in grassroots and coaching. It gives other clubs something to aspire to, like Toulouse, like Avignon.

Basically what it does is massively speed up the development of French RL versus the speed it'd have grown if left to it's own devises.

You mention "true international matches". I reckon the France team right now would give England a better game than the team of 10-15 years ago. And that's from one club, who've only had 10 real years to produce players. Imagine in another ten years and Toulouse have done similar whilst Catalans continue to bring players through. That's not short-termism.


I can't disagree with any of your points short term. Only time will tell if this is an impatient boom and bust strategy or the correct way forward to expand the game and not at the expense of the core support.

Unfortunately we may need to wait 10+ years to find out, and I doubt I'll be able to find this post to eat humble pie or say I told you so.

In the interim, I'm going to stick to my own belief and respect your opposing decision.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, AntonyGiant, Bartholemew Smythe, Brid B&W, Bulls Boy 2011, childofthenorthern, Clearwing, colly226, DGM, Disney cat, Gallanteer, Irish Tyke, Kevs Head, Marcus's Bicycle, roofaldo2, steadygetyerboots-on, tugglesf78, Wildthing and 103 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,1281,91975,8234,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
28-24
CANTERBURY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}