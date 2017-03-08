Wellsy13 wrote: What other domestic top leagues are you speaking of?



I don't think you understand just how small rugby league is on the continent.

That was my original point though. Simply adding French teams into UK leagues (regardless of them being called a European SL) will not actually grow the sport in France. 10 years or more of Catalans have proved that point already.What is needed is to grow the domestic leagues. Having their biggest clubs play in SL actually decreases rather than increases that from happening. We will never have true international matches until then. Putting big teams from France into SL is short termism and is ultimately self defeating. Unfortunately, patience is not accepted in the world today.My suggestion was a possible way around this, by top teams in domestic leagues competing to get into SL. Sure, it'll take years for the teams to get good enough and there'd be many failures, but it's fair and may inspire domestic leagues to have something to exist for.